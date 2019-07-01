Beth Chapman To Have A Second Memorial Service, This Time In Denver, Duane Announces

'Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth,' Duane wrote.

Beth Chapman has already been laid to rest in her beloved Hawaii, but she will have a second memorial service in another place that was near and dear to her heart, USA Today reports. On Sunday night, her widower, Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman announced that there would be a second memorial service for her in Denver.

In a tweet late Sunday night, Duane announced that there will be a second memorial service for his late wife, tentatively scheduled for mid-July.

“Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth. We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow… time, place, ect [sic].”

Though the couple gained fame as one of Hawaii’s more famous couples — they owned Da Kine Bail Bonds in Honolulu, and their original show, Dog The Bounty Hunter, showed them tracking down criminals across Hawaii — they also have a Denver connection.

According to her CNN obituary, Chapman was born in Denver in 1967, and she lived and worked in Colorado, doing odd jobs such as nightclub singing and waitressing, before finding a career in the private side of law enforcement.

According to Westword, Beth worked as a private investigator in the Denver area, and was actually quite good at her job. Westword’s editor Patricia Calhoun said that in the 1980s, Beth and the newspaper had a mutually-beneficial relationship that included Beth providing stories to the paper about her exploits among Denver criminals.

Similarly, in April 2019, as the 20-year anniversary of the Columbine school shootings approached word around Denver was that a young woman obsessed with the shooting was planning something. Duane Chapman noted at the time that he and his team needed to bring her in. “Now it’s personal,” he wrote.

During Beth’s final years, the couple split their time between Hawaii and Colorado.

As of this writing, the specifics of what will transpire at Chapman’s Denver memorial remain unclear. But if the Denver service is anything like the events that took place in Hawaii, it will be at once intensely meaningful and extraordinarily beautiful.

In Hawaii, attendees brought flowers, in accordance with Hawaiian tradition, and tossed them into the water. Afterwards, attendees paddled out into the water, another Hawaiian tradition. Outside of the traditional funeral elements, fans were encouraged to share their photos and memories of Beth on social media, with the hashtag #AlohaOeMrsDog.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, if Chapman’s Denver memorial will be open to the general public.