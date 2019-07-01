Meghan Markle Faces Backlash Over Plans For A Private Christening For Archie

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to enjoy some privacy when it comes to their first baby, Archie. After all, the Duchess opted for a private birthing experience. This meant that the tradition of posing for a photo op soon after giving birth was a no-go for Markle. Her decision unleashed a torrent of opinions, both positive and negative, by the public. On one hand, Meghan was applauded by some as being a strong feminist. After all, the same people who applauded Meghan couldn’t understand why Kate Middleton allowed people to make her up for a picture-perfect photoshoot hours after giving birth to her children. On the other hand, opponents blasted the Duchess for being selfish and said that she doesn’t have a choice to have a private life because she’s part of the British royal family.

So it’s not entirely surprising that after news leaked that Meghan and Harry are planning a private christening for Archie, critics let their voices be heard. One such example is from a royal insider, Penny Junor, noted Express.

“They can’t have it both ways. Either they are totally private, pay for their own house and disappear out of view or play the game the way it is played. Seeing Archie and his godparents arriving at the christening is what people are interested in; it isn’t baring your baby’s soul, just giving the public who love and support them a crumb to enjoy.”

“If they want it to be really private, hold it in a parish church, not St George’s Chapel where royal ceremonies are held,” she continued.

And undoubtedly, all of Meghan and Harry’s fans are likely to be very keen to see Archie again. Since his birth, his face has been obscured, for the most part, leaving a veil of mystery. At the same time, Harry’s known for having a very critical stance on paparazzi. And who can blame him? Princess Diana’s death has been blamed on paparazzi.

The argument that the couple ought to be more public with their lives because they benefit from taxpayer money is not new. But it does seem that the couple is willing to go against popular opinion for their son’s sake.

Loading...

Whatever the case, there’s plenty of time for the public to get to know Archie. While seeing his christening is something fans may have been looking forward to, it looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer.