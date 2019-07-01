‘We Have A Five-Foot-Eight Villain,’ Tyler Cameron Says In The Upcoming Episode Of ‘The Bachelorette’

Luke Parker is yet again at the center of the drama in tomorrows episode of 'The Bachelorette.'

One thing that current Bachelorette Hannah Brown has reiterated time and time again throughout her time on the show is that she’s taking the process very seriously. She went into the process with the intention of finding the person she was meant to spend the rest of her life with. She put her entire life on hold to devote herself entirely to falling in love. All the while, her every move is shown on national television. Nevertheless, some of the men this season have shown themselves to be more interesting in drama and competition than actually winning over Brown’s heart. Luke Parker has been at the center of the drama it looks like tomorrow evening’s episode will be no different, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Just about every season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchise has a villain or someone who everyone else just loves to hate. This person was identified to be Parker pretty early on in the season. Brown has a clear connection with Parker, despite the fact that he’s started fight after fight in the house and ruined more than one cocktail ceremony. A lot of the men have voiced their opinions about Parker to Brown, to which she has always insisted that she’s capable of making her own decisions.

Parker hasn’t made himself easy to like, often stepping over the other men to take up as much of Brown’s time as possible. He certainly feels pretty good about where he is with Brown too.

“How could I not be more confident? She’s falling in love with me for sure. It’s like I know,” he says in the sneak preview of Monday evening’s episode.

It appears that Parker makes even more drama in the next episode, this time allegedly using lies to get into a better position with Brown.

Tyler Cameron, one of the fan favorites of this season, calls him out on it.

“Now there’s five guys who can’t stand you. We have a five-foot-eight villain,” he is heard telling Parker.

#TheBachlorette can we take a moment to appreciate the beauty that is Hannah Beast Brown? pic.twitter.com/opjNDlAwx1 — kemi’s kurls #BB21 (@realitykemi) June 25, 2019

At the end of the clip, Brown breaks into tears yet again.

“I don’t know what to do. I’ve never been surrounded by, like, so much fighting and I’m scared,” she says.

Parker became even more disliked in the public eye after last week’s episode when he shamed Brown for getting too intimate with one of the other men and tries to make her feel guilty about it.