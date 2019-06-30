Watch Jamaica Vs. Panama CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinal Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live

Jamaica's Reggae Boyz look for a third straight confrontation with the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, but first they must get by a tough opponent in Panama.

The Reggae Boyz of Jamaica aim to qualify for the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals for the third straight year, where they are likely to face the United States — the team that defeated them in the 2017 Gold Cup Final. But first, Jamaica must get past a team that they have not defeated since 2009, Panama, with four losses and two draws in the interim, according to 11v11.

Nonetheless, FIFA ranks Jamaica 21 places ahead of Panama on the world rankings, at 54th. In fact, Jamaica has notched only a single victory in the last 15 matches between the two countries, dating all the way back to 1969. But to have a shot at upsetting the U.S. for the second time in three Gold Cup tournaments, the Reggae Boyz will need to defy history in the match that will live stream from Philadelphia.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal showdown on Sunday, pitting Jamaica against Panama, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET at the 69,176-seat Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, June 30. That start time will be 4:30 p.m. CT, 2:30 p.m. PT.

The start time will be 4:30 p.m. local time in both Jamaica and Panama.

In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. on Sunday British Summer Time. Fans on many other Caribbean islands can catch the live stream starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Atlantic Standard Time Zone.

Jamaica comes into the match in an offensive slump, however. After tallying three goals to defeat Honduras in their Gold Cup opener, a goalless draw and a 1-1 draw followed against El Salvador and Curaçao respectively, according to Soccerway.

Panama, on the other hand, brings a solid defense into the match, allowing only three goals in their three group stage matches, Athlon Sports reported. They most recently lost to the United States in the group stage finale on Thursday.

Panama has not lost to Jamaica since 2009. Kirk Irwin / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Jamaica vs. Panama 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup third quarterfinal match on Sunday, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go, the online streaming service of Fox Sports, which broadcasts the match on television. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Jamaica vs. Panama match for free without the benefit of a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of these services will ask for credit card information and a subscription fee, but they each offer a seven-day free trial period, during which time fans can watch the Jamaica vs. Panama contest — and the other CONCACAF Gold Cup knockout matches during that week-long period — streaming live for free.

In Panama, TV Max 9 has the rights to stream the match. In the Caribbean islands, CONCACAF Go will stream the match.

In Canada, the TSN Go sports platform will provide a live stream. And in the U.K. and Ireland, a live stream of the Jamaica vs. Panama 2019 FIFA CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal can be accessed with the Free Sports TV.

For a complete list of live streaming sources for Jamaica vs. Panama in countries around the world, check out Live Soccer TV.