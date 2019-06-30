‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Debut The First Official Wedding Photos On Instagram

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright posed for 'People' magazine.

It’s official! Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are married.

Following their June 29 wedding ceremony at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, the Vanderpump Rules cast members took to their Instagram pages, where they debuted the first official photos from their wedding, which were taken as an exclusive pictorial for People magazine.

“Best. Day. Ever. 6•29•19,” Cartwright wrote in the caption of the photo she shared on Instagram, which included her and Taylor holding hands after saying “I do.”

Just after sharing, Cartwright’s co-star, Scheana Marie, commented on the post with several heart-eyed emoji as her friends, comedian Rachael O’Brien and actress Chrishell Hartley, also weighed in.

“Love you guys so much! It was the most gorgeous wedding ever,” O’Brien wrote.

“CONGRATS!!!” added Chrishell.

In Taylor’s People magazine photo — which he shared on Instagram — he and Cartwright were seen posing with their entire wedding party, which included several of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, he wrote, “#Jaxandbrittany 6.29.19.”

Lala Kent, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, and Stassi Schroeder all served as bridesmaids during Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding, and a number of the show’s male stars, including Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Peter Madrigal, were also included.

As for Lisa Vanderpump, she was seen in Taylor’s photo as well and despite the recent loss of her mother, she appeared to be in good spirits.

Taylor and Cartwright became engaged in June of last year and at the end of 2018, the special moment between them was featured in the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

Loading...

Although the couple had endured a number of challenging moments with one another due to his cheating and the behavior that followed in 2017, they were able to reconcile in late 2018 and have been going strong ever since.

Now, after tying the knot, the couple is planning to start a family as soon as possible. As Vanderpump Rules fans saw during an episode of the show earlier this year, Taylor is hoping to have two kids while Cartwright would like to have three.

“I’m so determined to be the best father that I can possibly be,” Taylor told Men’s Health magazine months ago, via Us Weekly. “Because I really want to be at every PTA meeting, every soccer practice, every ballerina class. My dad was there.”

“I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to do, partied my brains out, traveled the world. It’s time to start the next stage in my life.”

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 later this year.