NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler Has Decided Where He Wants To Play Next Season, Will Inform His Pick Sunday

Jimmy Butler has reportedly made his decision on where he wants to play next season. Whether his intended destination agrees remains to be seen.

A report from Tim Reynolds on Sunday indicated that Butler has decided he wants to play for the Miami Heat next season and plans to tell the Heat of his intention on Sunday evening when the two sides meet. As Reynolds wrote on Twitter, it did not come as a surprise that Butler planned to bolt the Philadelphia 76ers for the Heat, but hinted that there was still plenty of work to do before the sides could agree on a deal.

“Not that this is a surprise – or means anything – but Jimmy Butler is expected to tell Miami officials tonight that he wishes to play for the Heat, per source,” Reynolds wrote.

There was no indication on whether Butler and the Heat were anywhere near an agreement on contract and salary terms, but Butler’s desire to play in Miami seems to show a willingness to work with them.

Jimmy Butler may already be dropping hints about his decision on Twitter, and got a bit of help from former NFL star Chad Johnson. Butler was scheduled to meet with the Heat on Sunday, and the Miami-based Ochocinco reached out to Butler to see if he would be up for a game of 1-on-1.

Butler implied that he needed to ink his deal with the Miami Heat first.

“ASAP after I get a contract done.. you’ll be the first I call. I want the footrace first tho. Slow a**,” Butler wrote on Twitter.

Jimmy Butler is still scheduled to meet with the Houston Rockets later in the week, though it is not clear if he would still be a free agent by then. As Adrian Wojnarowski noted on Twitter, the Sixers have not ruled out a sign-and-trade with Butler, which would be needed to complete a deal with either the Heat or the Rockets.

Jimmy Butler is expected to tell MIA officials he “wishes to play for the Heat” tonight, per @ByTimReynolds pic.twitter.com/dnLwIv7QAr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2019

With Kemba Walker and Kyrie Irving reportedly reaching deals with new teams, Jimmy Butler is among the most sought-after free agents yet to make a decision — or at least to do so publicly. There had been reports that the Rockets were highly interested in Butler as the team looks to make adjustments needed to get over the hump in a competitive Western Conference and keep pace with the more active teams like the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was not yet known when Jimmy Butler intended to make a final decision.