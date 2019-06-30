Watch Uganda Vs. Egypt Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Group A Battle For Top Of Table, Start Time

Egypt look to close out the African Cup of Nations group stage with a perfect record, but face a tough challenge from upstart Uganda.

The 2019 African Cup of Nations host and tournament favorite Egypt enter their final Group A match knowing that their spot in the quarterfinals is already booked, but the Pharaohs remain intent on topping the group and keeping their spotless record when they take on Uganda in the group stage finale. But Egypt’s Mexican coach, Javier Aguirre, says that in their last match, a 2-0 dismissal of Democratic Republic of Congo, the Egyptian players appeared “exhausted,” according to The Independent. That may mean the coach will introduce changes to his lineup — perhaps giving Uganda a chance at an upset, in the match that will live stream from Cairo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Uganda vs. Egypt Africa Cup of Nations Group A finale, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Eastern European Time on Sunday, June 30, at the 74,100-seat Cairo International Stadium, also known as Stad El Qahira El Dawly, in Cairo, Egypt. In Uganda, that start time will be 10 p.m., Eastern Africa Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 5 a.m. Western Indonesian Time on Monday, July 1, 7 a.m. Eastern.

Uganda need to win outright over Egypt to take the top spot in Group A and win the privilege of facing a 3rd place team in the quarterfinal round, according to Egypt Today. But for Egypt, perhaps just as important as winning, they need to play a clean match. Three Egyptian players, Mahmoud Alaa, Mohamed Elneny, and Aly Ghazal, go into the game on yellow cards. If any takes a yellow during the Uganda match, he will be suspended for the quarterfinal opener.

Even if Uganda lose, their four points from an upset win over DR Congo and 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe, per Soccerway, has already earned the Cranes their first AFCON knockout stage berth since 1978.

Egypt Coach Javier Aguirre says his team looked ‘exhausted’ against DR Congo. Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Uganda vs. Egypt Africa Cup of Nations Group A showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without access to the BeIn network also have a way to watch the Uganda-Egypt match stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. They sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Cranes vs. Pharaohs match live stream for free.

In Egypt BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match, while in Uganda, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based Super Sport network carries the game.

Inside the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Euro Sport Player, which also streams the game in Spain.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON match is live streamed on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will present a live stream of the AFCON showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Uganda vs. Egypt match, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.