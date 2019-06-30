Ayesha Curry Shares Sweet Photo Of Her Girls’ Night On Instagram

Ayesha Curry has been busy lately. First, she was supporting her husband Stephen Curry as he played in the NBA Finals with his team, the Golden State Warriors. Then, her schedule was jam packed with press appearances for her latest project, Family Food Fight.

When she found a bit of free time in her schedule, she decided to fill it with two of the most important things in her world — her daughters, Riley and Ryan. The Currys recently welcomed a new baby boy, Canon, but Ayesha wanted to make sure that her daughters had plenty of quality time with her as well. So, she planned a girls’ night out, just the three of them.

Ayesha shared two silly photos on Instagram as they got ready to go. All three of the Curry women are rocking some shade of pink, and Ayesha has allowed them to wear a little pink lipstick for the occasion as well. The trio has matching vibrant pink lips and seems to be having an absolute blast, and Ayesha sweetly called them “the best daughters in the world.”

Her followers absolutely loved the photo, as did a few celebrities in her life. Ayesha’s sister-in-law, Sydel Curry-Lee, commented “Ugh. LOVE!”

Ayesha’s Family Food Fight co-judge, chef Cat Cora, said that “they are beautiful in all ways like their mommy.”

Ayesha discussed her beauty routine and her marriage secrets in a recent interview with HelloGiggles, filling her fans in on what life is like in the Curry household.

“I want to say that we’re good communicators, but maybe that wouldn’t be a surprise. But that’s what keeps our bond strong. Even when we don’t want to talk about something, we talk about it. Especially from my perspective, I’m a lay it all out on the table kind of girl, so whether it’s a tough conversation or an easy conversation, I never have a tight lip. I tell it like it is and I tell it straight, and ultimately I think it keeps things a lot better for us.”

Loading...

Ayesha manages to balance her roles as a wife, mother, entrepreneur and foodie with grace. While many initially assumed that her culinary endeavors were simply vanity projects, she quickly proved that she was truly passionate about cooking and really knew her stuff.

Her latest project, Family Food Fight, combines her love of food with her love of family. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Ryan and Riley in the audience for at least an episode or two, watching their mom do her thing on national television.