Kendall Jenner Hijacks Justin Bieber’s Love Pic, Fans ‘Smell Jealousy’

A picture of Justin Bieber cozying up to his wife Hailey Baldwin appears to have been hijacked. Late last night, the “Sorry” singer posted a romantic selfie of himself with his 22-year-old spouse. The desert-set photo sent Instagram major love vibes. A comment from Kendall Jenner seems to have taken the update down an interesting path, though.

Justin had taken to his caption to state that Hailey is his – likewise that he is hers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star left her thoughts in a comment.

“She’s a little bit mine too”

Kendall’s comment quickly exploded. Alongside racking up over 47,000 likes in the space of 10 hours, it also launched over 570 replies.

“Both we never now [sic] this lovers triangle” was one comment.

“@kendalljenner do I smell jealousy here,” another fan wrote.

The 23-year-old supermodel appeared to generate humor, but not all fans seemed convinced. Alongside suggestions that the brunette is envious of Justin and Hailey’s marriage, comments were left telling Kendall to steer clear and find herself her “own boyfriend.”

One fan seemed out to make peace, per their comment.

“@kendalljenner y’all are ALL each other’s let’s be honest”

Fans would likely agree that Kendall’s comment was a joking one. It fast rose to be the most-liked response.

Hailey is known for her close relationship with the Kardashian-Jenners. This supermodel frequently leaves comments to Instagram updates from her peer Kendall. Likewise towards Kendall’s younger sister Kylie Jenner. Last night’s comment seemed to see the model giving the married couple the thumbs-up, but there’s no denying that Kendall was claiming a little ownership.

Kendall wasn’t the only celebrity face responding to Justin’s update. His manager Scooter Braun left a note.

“Out of your league is the only way to go! Congrats on love,” he wrote.

Sean Kingston also left sweet words.

“Real love!!! She brings out a beautiful side of you congrats man!! Happiness is the [sic]”

A key emoji was then used.

It looks like the other celebrities responding to Bieber stayed within safe boundaries. Kendall, however, appeared to push them – at least if fans are prepared to take her words seriously.

Hailey and Justin are now a bonafide power couple. Their marriage last year came out of the blue – no engagement was announced. Justin and his new wife both shocked and delighted fans by announcing their nuptials on Instagram. The November 2018 announcement post (seen above) currently sits at 7.2 million likes.

Kendall may wade in, but it looks like this couple’s love is unbreakable. Fans wishing to see more of Justin and Hailey should follow Justin’s Instagram – or Hailey’s Instagram.