Kevin Hunter Jr. Spotted With Wendy Williams Days After Pleading Not Guilty In Assault Against His Father

Television personality Wendy Williams and her estranged husband Kevin Hunter remain in the middle of a messy divorce. Williams filed for divorce from Hunter after nearly 22 years of marriage, following months of rumors regarding infidelity on his part. The rumors reached a peek when it was revealed that Hunter welcomed a baby girl with his mistress. In the midst of all the drama surrounding the divorce, their son, 19-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr., appears to have gotten caught up in the mess. Last month, the teen allegedly assaulted his father during a heated exchange in a parking lot, according to People. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Wendy Williams and her son were recently seen out and about in public for the first time since he pleaded not guilty in the alleged assault case. The pair appeared calm and collected as they made their way through the streets of New York City. Williams wore a form-fitting black dress while Hunter Jr. sported a casual white t-shirt.

Hunter Jr. has made it very clear whose side he’s on in regards to his parents’ divorce since day one. He has stood by Williams side through the whole ordeal, which is why many believe the altercation between the father and son was a result of the way Hunter has treated Williams.

Hunter and Williams weren’t only husband and wife — the two have worked together to build up a media empire. Hunter served as the executive producer on Williams talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. After filing for divorce from Hunter, Williams fired him from his position and banned him from the set of her show. He’s made it perfectly clear he won’t be leaving quietly, reportedly asking for a huge severance package.

Hunter Jr.’s attorney, Ray Hamlin, released a statement regarding the case saying that his client is looking “forward to resolving this case favorably and believe that the case will be resolved in that manner so that my client can enter into his Sophomore year of college with no distractions.”

Meanwhile, Hunter has stated that he has no intention of going after his son legally, in regards to their physical altercation.

“I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear.”

In the future, the teen may have the chance to clear his record as long as he stays out of trouble.