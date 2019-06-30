Honey Boo Boo Reportedly Blocks Mama June Shannon’s Access To Her Money Amid Drug Arrest, Gambling Tailspin

The child star is no longer living with her troubled mama.

Honey Boo Boo’s handlers have put precautions in place to make sure her mom, June Shannon, doesn’t drain her bank account. A source for the reality TV family told TMZ that a rep for Alana Thompson — best known to fans as Honey Boo Boo, from the clan’s former TLC reality show — recently had an attorney step in to protect the 13-year-old star’s money by moving it into a new account that Mama June can’t touch.

The move was spawned amid concerns over Mama June’s recent crack cocaine arrest and frequent trips to gamble at casinos with her troubled boyfriend, Eugene “Geno” Doak.

Since Alana Thompson is still a minor, her 19-year-old sister Lauryn, aka Pumpkin, will reportedly have access to the bank account, but can only use the money for Alana’s needs. The insider told TMZ that Pumpkin, who is serving as Honey Boo Boo’s temporary guardian, must provide receipts and proof of what she uses the funds for when she withdraws money from Honey Boo Boo’s account.

Honey Boo Boo is living with her older sister due to the unstable environment at Mama June’s house. Earlier this year, June Shannon and her boyfriend Geno were arrested for possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The out-of-control couple also reportedly spend a lot of time and money gambling at casinos.

On the season finale of WEtv’s From Not to Hot: Road to Intervention, Honey Boo Boo confronted her mother about her alleged drug problems. In a heartbreaking scene, the 13-year-old beauty pageant star tearfully told her 39-year-old mom that she was afraid to live with her, according to Fox News.

“Mama, I would love to come home and stay with you — tell you about my day, but I can’t do that because I’m scared. I’m not even going to lie to you. I’m scared to stay at your house.”

Mama June Shannon has been on a troublesome timeline ever since she began dating Doak three years ago. In March, the couple was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at an Alabama gas station. Doak was also hit with an additional domestic violence charge following a domestic dispute.

Sadly, Mama June Shannon’s relationship with her boyfriend has caused a rift between her and her children. Fox notes that Honey Boo Boo’s guardian, Lauryn Shannon, has already said that their mother will either wind up in jail or die if she doesn’t get help.

Fans of the family may recall that TLC canceled the popular reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo in 2014 amid news of June Shannon’s controversial relationship with a man who was convicted of molesting one of the family’s young relatives. In 2017, a spinoff series, Mama June: From Not to Hot, documented the reality star’s weight loss journey. Last fall, Alana Thompson competed on the first season of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.