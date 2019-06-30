‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of July 1: Regrets, Suspicions, & A Twisted Proposal

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 1 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will break Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) heart when he tells her the truth. Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) knows that there is more to Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) death than meets the eye, and he is on a mission to find out how she died. Also, viewers can expect to see a twisted proposal by the end of the week.

Monday, July 1 – She Said Yes!

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) recently asked Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) to move in with him, and she agreed. The lovebirds will celebrate their decision with champagne before hitting the sheets.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) recently drugged Liam’s margarita. Spencer will begin to act erratically, and Thomas will use this to his advantage. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will be confused by her ex’s behavior, especially when he pushes her away, per Highlight Hollywood.

Tuesday, July 2 – Liam Spencer Regrets His Night With Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make love after Hope and Thomas leave. However, Liam will be filled with regrets after waking up next to Steffy. He will be confused as he remembers how he pushed Hope away in favor of Steffy.

Thomas will begin plotting his next step to win Hope. It appears as if he needs Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) help, and he will share his plan with his son.

Wednesday, July 3 – Liam Confesses To Hope On The Bold And The Beautiful

Liam will make a full confession to Hope, per She Knows Soaps. She will be devastated when he admits that he and Steffy made love the previous night.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will come to a stunning realization. She will become aware that Thomas is trying to keep Liam and Hope apart forever. She will call her brother out for his despicable behavior.

Thursday, July 4 – Thomas Forrester Coaches Douglas To Propose

Steffy will comfort Liam when he remembers the previous year’s Fourth of July. B&B viewers know that Hope told Liam that she was pregnant on this holiday last year.

Thomas will coach Douglas as part of his plan. He wants his son to propose to Hope on his behalf as if it is his own idea.

Friday, July 5 – A Suspicious Xander Avant Asks Charlie To Investigate

Xander will approach Forrester Creations’ head of security for a special favor. He is suspicious of the circumstances surrounding Emma’s death, and he will ask Charlie Weber (Dick Christie) to do a little investigating into Thomas.

A coached Douglas will propose to Hope. He will ask the blonde to marry his father so that he can have her as his new mother.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.