The Drama Between Chantel Everett And Pedro Jimeno Continues On ‘The Family Chantel’

The drama between Chantel Everett, Pedro Jimeno, and their families is just getting started, according to a report from Us Weekly.

Chantel and Pedro were first introduced to viewers during Season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. The couple met through a mutual friend and soon decided they were ready to spend their lives together, which required Pedro to move from his home in the Dominican Republic to live with Chantel in the United States. The couple applied for the K-1 visa to bring Pedro stateside, but things quickly went south upon his arrival.

After finding out about their daughter’s plans to marry Pedro, Chantel’s parents made it clear they did not approve. Chantel’s mother was adamant that Pedro was only using her daughter for a green card and to “harvest the American dollar” to send back to his mother and sister on the island.

The hostile welcome from Chantel’s family didn’t sit well with Pedro’s mother and sister, and the two women developed their own grudges against their new in-laws.

During their time on 90 Day Fiancé, Chantel has engaged in several arguments with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law. The arguments have spilled over into the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and is expected to continue on TLC’s newest reality show, The Family Chantel, based on the first official teaser.

The clips kicks off with Pedro complaining about his in-laws to a group of friends, while Chantel shares her grievances with one of her gal pals during a shopping trip. The clip later shows Pedro sitting in a circle with his in-laws, where he expresses his desire to be a part of the family.

“I want you to be my father, and you be my brother,” he said gesturing to Chantel’s father and her brother. “But it no can be like this!”

Later, Pedro is seen looking for information on how he can bring his mother and sister to live with him in the United States, but his wife doesn’t seem to be on board with this plan.

“Why the h*ll would I let her live with me?” Chantel yells at her husband in the next scene of the two-minute clip.

Based on the sneak peek, viewers will also be given more information about Chantel’s sister and her boyfriend. It seems Chantel might be tired of her parents interfering with her relationship so she has shifted the focus to her sister’s mysterious boyfriend. She explained that he has been dating her sister for five years but she still feels like she doesn’t know him.

“Don’t want to find out more about him?” she questioned her mother.

Chantel’s family will also be heading back to the Dominican Republic, where she will come face-to-face with the woman Pedro allegedly cheated on her with, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The Family Chantel will premiere on Monday, July 22, on TLC.