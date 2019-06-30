Beth Chapman Remembered In Beautiful Hawaiian Memorial Service

The reality star was given one last aloha.

A memorial was held for the late Beth Chapman on Saturday afternoon in Waikiki, Hawaii. Beth succumbed to throat cancer on Wednesday after dealing with the disease for years. Duane “Dog” Chapman shared the news with his Twitter followers, and plans for two memorials followed shortly after.

It was revealed that one memorial would take place in Hawaii, and a second would follow in Colorado. Anyone who wanted to attend the Hawaii memorial was welcome, as Lyssa Chapman II put out a public invitation on Facebook. Attendees were asked to bring “ocean-friendly loose flowers” to remember Beth, which would be released into the water after a paddle out. TMZ captured video from the memorial which was nothing less than beautiful.

Dog addressed the family, friends, and fans that showed up for the service at Fort DeRussy Beach.

“She said please Hawaiian style … please do this right,” Dog told the crowd of Beth’s final wishes. “She loved Hawaii and she loved people. The people mostly she loved.”

TMZ reported that a traditional Hawaiian chant known as the oli was performed, as well as a prayer before the paddle out.

Beth also wished for an open memorial and TMZ noted that a modest crowd showed up and that people continued to come in throughout the day. Around 3:20 local time, the paddle out kicked off, and TMZ didn’t see Dog on the largest boat that went out, but said he could have been aboard another vessel.

Many of Beth’s children and stepchildren were in attendance, including Cecily Chapman, Lyssa Chapman, and Bonnie Jo Chapman. Garry Chapman, Leland Chapman, and Jamie Chapman were expected to be at the memorial as well, but were not spotted in TMZ’s footage.

It was a beautiful, yet somber scene as family, friends, and fans said aloha to Beth one last time. Many attendees wore beautiful leis and brought the most gorgeous flowers to send off in the ocean for Beth.

The plans for the Colorado memorial service have yet to be released, as Dog is rumored to be working on them at this time. The family appears to have wanted to complete one service before moving on to planning for the second. While Beth loved Hawaii the most, she and Dog still had a home in Colorado. Several of Beth’s children still reside in the cold mountainous state and traveled home to be by her side when she was in the hospital earlier this week.

Beth died at 51-years-old after being placed in a medically induced coma. The reality star reportedly suffered from a choking emergency which landed her in the ICU of the Queen’s Medical Center.