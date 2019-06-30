‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Sparks Fly For Adam And Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for the week of July 1 through July 5 brings a big Fourth of July carnival and celebration with a lot more than fireworks when Chelsea shows up. Plus, Adam and Phyllis enjoy their lives as Genoa City outcasts, and then Victoria confronts Phyllis, but Phyllis doesn’t bow to her will.

There’s a carnival in Genoa City, and everybody will be there. It looks like Summer (Hunter King) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) decide to attend and celebrate Independence Day. Summer told Lola (Sasha Calle) she wants to move forward and co-exist, so perhaps she is doing that. It’s difficult to believe that Summer would give in so quickly after Kyle (Micheal Mealor) lied to her and broke their one-year marriage agreement, but strange things have happened. Whether she turned over a new leaf or not, Summer looks incredibly happy as Theo practices his carnival barker skills.

Plus, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) share a happy moment, and maybe they’ll even show up for the festivities. With Victor choosing to move forward with an experimental treatment protocol with terrible side effects, moments of happiness for the Newman patriarch and matriarch may be hard to come by. Nikki chooses to make the most of a moment with her husband.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) even goes with Christian, and enjoys his time with his son despite the custody battle against Adam (Mark Grossman). Then, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) shows up, and their eyes meet across the room. The Inquisitr reported that Chelsea disappoints Adam next week when she lets him know the real reason for her return to Genoa City. Chelsea asks Adam to let her and Connor go. However, there is still a lot left unresolved between Nick and Chelsea, and perhaps they’ll get started at the upcoming Fourth of July party.

Meanwhile, Adam and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) toast to being the outcasts. While others enjoy a big celebration, Phyllis and Adam toast with champagne still in the bottle at his penthouse. While sparks fly, it’s debatable whether or not they lead to anything between Phyllis and Adam. The two do agree with each other that they make a good team, though.

Finally, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) confronts Phyllis. She cannot believe that Phyllis betrayed Nick (Joshua Morrow) by taking over the CEO position at Dark Horse and helped Adam hurt Nick. Never mind the fact that Victoria is the one who gave Adam the money to buy Nick’s Dark Horse debt in the first place.