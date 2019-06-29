Carrie Underwood’s Legs Cause Instagram Meltdown: ‘Dang’

Carrie Underwood’s legs seem to be a hot topic on Instagram. The American Idol winner has been wowing fans with her post-body baby ever since the January birth of her son Jacob. The 36-year-old’s latest update seemed to have music as the agenda, but fans aren’t getting past this singer’s sensational pins.

On June 29, Carrie updated her Instagram. Her Glastonbury, U.K geotag confirmed her presence at the much-loved British music festival. Carrie had sent out two snaps of herself alongside a stage picture. The first showed the mother of two seated on a wooden stool in front of a colorful backdrop. Carrie’s black-and-white t-shirt wasn’t showing much skin, but her tiny Daisy Dukes offered plenty. The star’s super-toned, tan, and shapely legs were on full show as she looked downwards.

Fans swiping to the right will see another display of the Oklahoma native’s legs. This photo showed the Cry Pretty star belting out a number onstage. Once again, her tiny denim shorts were sending fans one incredible pair of legs.

The comments section to Carrie’s post seems to be in some kind of meltdown.

“Legs for daysss,” one fan wrote.

“#Leggoals for sure” was another response.

The thought was echoed over and over.

“Dang, look at those legs” likewise suggested a fan being taken aback.

Carrie Underwood now comes as a bonafide superstar. Her early days auditioning in front of Simon Cowell on American Idol seem like an era gone by. This young blonde appeared nervous as she belted out her number in front of the British judge. Clearly, braving the appearance was worth it. Underwood went onto win Season 4 of American Idol back in 2005. Her career has skyrocketed since. With bestselling albums and her current “Cry Pretty” tour, this talented artist is proof of just how far a single audition can go.

Carrie also seems to be proof that a post-baby body can look sensational. While many fans responding to today’s post mentioned the star’s vocal talents, it did seem that those legs comments were taking over.

“@carrieunderwood you’re such a beauty. Those legggggggsss. 2019 goals” was one fan’s comment.

“How do I get those legs?” was another.

The secret to Carrie’s sizzling body may lie in her workout routines. This mother regularly updates her social media with her sweat sessions. That said, Carrie doesn’t appear to push herself too much.

Carrie’s update today proved immensely popular. It had racked up over 33,000 likes within one hour of going live. Carrie has 8.8 million Instagram followers.