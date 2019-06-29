Watch Cameroon Vs. Ghana Live Stream: Africa Cup Of Nations 2019 Group F Showdown, Start Time, Preview

Defending Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon look to book their place in the 2019 quarterfinals with a win over a tough Ghana team.

After struggling to earn a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in their opening match, African Cup of Nations holders and five-time champions Cameroon face a much stiffer challenge from a Ghana team that is ranked 50th in the world by FIFA, one notch ahead of the Indomitable Lions. Ghana has won four AFCON titles of their own but none since the 1982 tournament. The game will be a rematch of the 2017 semifinal, which Cameroon won 2-0 before going on to defeat Egypt in the final. In their opening match, Ghana needed a pair of goals by the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, to secure a draw with lightly regarded Benin, and must improve their defense to maintain their chance of advancement, in the match that will live stream from Egypt.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Eastern European Time on Saturday, June 29, at the 18,500-seat Ismailia Stadium, in Ismailia, Egypt.

In Cameroon, that start time will be 6 p.m. West Africa Time, while the game will start at 5 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time in Ghana.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream starts at 6 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the match gets underway at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 10 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at midnight on Saturday night Western Indonesian Time, 2 a.m. on Sunday, Eastern.

Ghana did receive a morale boost on Friday, when Andre Ayew — whose second-minute goal against Benin made him his country’s all-time leading scorer according to Ghana Web — returned to training after suffering an undisclosed injury against Benin, and was forced to sit out his team’s mid-week practice. The 29-year-old is expected to start the game against Cameroon.

The Indomitable Lions have indeed been indomitable against the Black Stars in the AFCON, per 11v11, winning the last two meetings, both coming at the tournament’s semifinal stage.

But Ghana coach, James Kwesi Appiah, remained confident, promising at a press conference Friday, “We are going to give Cameroon a really good game and I am sure we will emerge victorious,” according to theDaily Nation newspaper.

Ghana star midfielder Andre Ayew has been pronounced fit for Saturday’s match. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

