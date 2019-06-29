Beth Chapman’s Daughter Cecily Shares First Photo Alongside Her Mother After Tragedy

It’s been three days since the tragic passing of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman. The 51-year-old succumbed to throat cancer which she had been battling for years. Beth’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, shared the sad news with his Twitter followers on Wednesday, and the family’s fans are still reeling in pain.

Many members of the Chapman family have been sharing photos and stories of Beth on their social media pages in the last several days. Most of these posts have come in the form of Instagram stories, as Lyssa Chapman, Bonnie Jo Chapman, and Cecily Chapman have been remembering their mother and stepmother through throwback photos.

Cecily has now shared her first photo alongside her mother since the matriarch’s passing on Wednesday morning. This is the second post the 26-year-old has shared since Beth died, with the first being a solo portrait of her mother wearing her signature black leather jacket.

In the new post from Cecily, she, her mother, and family friend Michele Riggi are sitting in a booth at a lounge enjoying some cocktails on what appeared to be a ladies’ night out. The three blonde beauties sat next to one another with their legs crossed and wearing wide smiles as they enjoyed their time together. Three martinis with olives accompanied the women, who all wore black with fun high heels.

Cecily declined to put a caption with the photo, but nothing needed to be said to capture her emotions. It’s been a very tough week for the Chapman family after it was revealed that Beth was put in a medically-induced coma for a choking emergency. Her condition was unknown to fans across the world, and the only update they were given was of her passing several days later.

Loading...

The new post from Cecily got a lot of love from her followers and loyal Dog the Bounty Hunter fans. The post got over 18,000 likes and hundreds of comments, most of which were prayers for Cecily and her family during this difficult time.

“You have the most beautiful guardian angel watching over you and your family. My thoughts, prayers, love, and everything above is sent your way. God bless you and your family,” one fan wrote.

A memorial is being held today for Beth at Waikiki Beach at 2:00 local time. All are invited to the event known as “Aloha Oe’ Mrs. Dog,” as mourners are welcomed to bring loose, ocean-friendly flowers as they say goodbye to Beth.