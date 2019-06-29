Lisa Vanderpump Arrives In Kentucky For Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star arrived in town just ahead of the couple's ceremony at Kentucky Castle.

Lisa Vanderpump is back in front of Bravo’s cameras—and it’s for a very good reason. The Vanderpump Rules star, who stopped filming her Bravo reality show due to the sudden death of her mother, Jean, joined her castmates in Kentucky for the wedding of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Vanderpump posed for photos with the bride and groom, as well as Brittany’s mom, Sherri Cartwright, and cameras will roll all weekend as the festivities play out, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Last week, Lisa Vanderpump stepped back from the production of the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules and flew to England to handle funeral arrangements for her mother. Many fans thought the Bravo star wouldn’t make it to Jax and Brittany’s wedding following the devastating loss of her mother, who passed away just 14 months after Lisa’s brother, Mark.

Before heading home to Kentucky for her wedding week, bride-to-be Brittany Cartwright told People she did not expect Lisa Vanderpump to make it to the wedding.

“Unfortunately, Lisa probably isn’t going to be able to make it because of her mother’s passing, which is so sad. I feel so bad for her that she had to go through all of this.”

ET later confirmed that the wedding did not conflict with Vanderpump’s memorial plans and that she was expected to still attend the happy event in Kentucky.

On Friday night, mother-of-the-bride Sherri Cartwright captioned a photo with Vanderpump, her husband Ken Todd, and their adorable pup, Puffy, to announce the trio’s arrival in Kentucky. In addition to Vanderpump and most members of the Vanderpump Rules cast, the star-studded guest list for Jax and Brittany’s wedding includes ‘NSYNC singer Lance Bass, who will reportedly officiate the ceremony at the lavish Kentucky Castle in Versailles, KY.

Ahead of Saturday’ wedding ceremony, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright hosted a lavish rehearsal dinner at Kentucky Castle on Friday night. The couple and their recognizable bridal party— which includes Vanderpump costars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz— participated in a run-through of the ceremony, which will be held outside on the castle grounds.

People notes that Brittany had a full glam team as she wore a “Wifey” tank top ahead of the rehearsal. Cartwright later wore strappy heels and a white dress adorned with red hearts as she greeted her guests alongside her handsome husband-to-be.

As could be seen on their Instagram stories, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright also hosted a pre-wedding pool party and spa day for their friends and capped off the night before their wedding with a Taco Bell Truck, which served up snacks for the Vanderpump Rules wedding party.