Watch Afghanistan Vs. Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 2019 Cricket World Cup, Start Time, Preview, Watch Live

A third consecutive win for Pakistan would vault them into the 2019 Cricket World Cup top four, but a desperate Afghanistan team stands in their way.

Pakistan started their 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in a dispiriting fashion, to say the least, with a crushing seven-wicket loss to West Indies — with 218 balls to spare, as ESPN reported. But the Men in Green, winners of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, have recently turned their tournament around. After two consecutive victories combined with an earlier upset of England, plus a washed-out match against Sri Lanka, they now sit on seven points and can vault over the slumping England into fourth place with a win over their geographical neighbor and rival Afghanistan, in a match that will live stream from Leeds.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Afghanistan vs. Pakistan 2019 Cricket World Cup 36th match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Saturday, June 29, at the 18,350-capacity Headingley Cricket Ground, in Headingley, Leeds, England.

In Pakistan, the game starts at 2:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in Afghanistan, the match gets underway at 3 p.m. Afghanistan Time on Saturday.

In Australia, the match will start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Australia Standard Time, 5:30 p.m. Western. In India, the first ball will be bowled at 3 p.m. India Standard Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream starting at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, ET, 2:30 a.m. PT.

The two countries share a border, and have a lengthy history that has veered between friendship and outright animosity, with the pendulum now swinging in the latter direction. But many Afghan cricketers learned the game as refugees in Pakistan, and have often received support from Pakistan’s cricket board. As CricBuzz reports, Afghanistan Captain Gulbadin Naib says that he believes that their relationship on the cricket field can help mend the fractured ties between the two countries.

“Sport is one thing [with] which you can keep good relationship with any other country,” Naib said at a press conference. “Pakistan is our neighbor country, so it’s very good for us to play a lot of cricket with [them]. I’m hoping in the upcoming years we’ll play a lot of cricket with them.”

Due to the strained political relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Saturday’s Cricket World Cup match will be only the fourth time the two nations have met in a one-day international game.

The top four teams in the 10-team ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup qualify for the tournament semifinals.

Watch a preview of the Afghanistan vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup match in the video below, courtesy of ESPN.

Here are the expected teams for the crucial Saturday Afghanistan vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup group stage match.

Afghanistan: 1. Gulbadin Naib (captain), 2. Rahmat Shah, 3. Hashmatullah Shahidi, 4. Asghar Afghan, 5. Samiullah Shinwari, 6. Mohammad Nabi, 7. Najibullah Zadran, 8. Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), 9. Rashid Khan, 10. Dawlat Zadran, 11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Pakistan: 1. Imam-ul-Haq, 2. Fakhar Zaman, 3. Babar Azam, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Haris Sohail, 6. Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), 7. Imad Wasim, 8. Shadab Khan, 9. Mohammad Amir, 10. Wahab Riaz, 11. Shaheen Afridi.

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib says he believes cricket can help repair his country’s contentious relationship with neighboring Pakistan. Gareth Copley / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of Afghanistan vs. Pakistan. In Pakistan, the Pakistan Television Corporation, the state-owned TV network, will broadcast the Afghanistan vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup showdown live on PTV Sports — and will also make a free live stream of the match available via a PTV Sports live stream, viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports official YouTube channel.

For fans inside India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup matches. In Australia, Foxtel Sport has the live stream of World Cup Match 36.

Fans in the United States can watch a live stream of the Afghanistan vs. Pakistan 2019 World Cup match by registering for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of Saturday’s Cricket World Cup match.