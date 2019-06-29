‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Devon Puts Hilary To Rest

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, July 1, show that Devon finally manages to let go of some of his physical reminders of Hilary. Plus, Chelsea leaves a trail of hurt in her wake.

Devon (Bryton James) gets some closure where Hilary (Mishael Morgan) is concerned, according to SheKnows Soaps. Unfortunately, Devon lost both Hilary and Neil (Kristoff St. John) in less than a year, and it’s not at all surprising that he’s struggling.

According to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap, Ana (Loren Lott) and Nate (Sean Dominic) confronted him about holding onto Hilary and having Elena (Brytni Sarpy) live in a shrine to Hilary. It went even deeper, because Devon admitted that he had old episodes of GC Buzz to watch to see Hilary’s smile and hear her laugh. Devon felt he was keeping her memory alive, but Ana told him that Hilary’s memory lives inside of him.

After a struggle, Devon concludes that he can move forward and pack away those episodes he’s held onto since his wife passed. While doing so, he reminisces about all the beautiful things Hilary did. How she helped Shauna and how he gave Hilary her prom. Elena and Ana listen and appreciate hearing about Devon’s memories of Hilary. Those are the things that keep her memory alive.

Today on #YR, Chelsea Lawson stages a comeback. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ssEZFW3BKt pic.twitter.com/DSJL2tRVtx — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Adam (Mark Grossman) expects Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to come home with him to the penthouse and pick up right where they left off three years ago. Sure, Chelsea has married again, but that’s a minor obstacle in Adam’s mind. He cannot fathom that Chelsea truly loves her new husband.

Loading...

It doesn’t even seem like Adam can process that Chelsea loved Nick (Joshua Morrow) and was engaged to marry him. They even lived together in the penthouse with Connor and Christian, which is undoubtedly odd now that Adam is alive, and it was also odd back when it happened.

While Chelsea has some loose ends to tie up, she returned to Genoa City for one reason — to get Adam to back off and leave her alone and do the right thing for Connor. Unfortunately for everybody, Adam does not seem to be in the mood to let his kids go.

After all, Adam remembers the feeling of betrayal after learning the man who raised him wasn’t his father, and he is not willing for that to happen to either of his boys. Adam plans to raise his children no matter who it hurts.