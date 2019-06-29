‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Billy Channels His Dark Side

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, June 28, brings Chloe asking Billy for a favor, while Chelsea unexpectedly shows up in time to break up a fight between Nick and Adam. Plus, Phyllis and Sharon snarked at each other, and Nate and Ana worried about Devon.

At Delia’s grave, Billy (Jason Thompson) realized Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is the one who shot Adam (Mark Grossman). Chloe cried and said that Billy is the only one she can trust, and he promises to help get Kevin (Greg Rikaart) unentangled from Adam’s web. Later, Billy went to the Abbott mansion, and when he realized nobody else was home, he got a hidden gun.

Meanwhile, Adam showed Nick (Joshua Morrow) the damning video that Kevin gave him. Adam revealed that it showed Nick taking off the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) mask last year. While Adam felt it would prove Nick isn’t a fit father and he demanded that Nick hand over Christian, Nick told his brother that the police already know about the video. There is no way that Nick will give Christian to Adam.

The fight got heated to the point of the men punching each other, and then Chelsea showed up out of nowhere and yelled at Nick and Adam to stop. The Inquisitr reported that Chelsea has a lot to say after she stopped the argument.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) ran into each other at Society. They traded barbs about Adam, and Phyllis pointed out that Sharon is fighting against her attraction to Adam. Sharon also offered her congratulations to Phyllis for being a backstabber. According to Sharon, Adam and his family would be fine without Phyllis’s influence, but Phyllis told her old rival that isn’t true.

Back at home, Sharon tried to get Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to go away with her, but he told her he’s going to Las Vegas with Nick to get more dirt on Adam. Sharon decided to tag along with her boyfriend and ex-husband.

Ana (Loren Lott) and Nate (Sean Dominic) worried about Devon (Bryton James), and they told him he is too focused on Hilary (Mishael Morgan) even though he’s been dating Elena (Brytni Sarpy). Sadly, Devon admitted that he keeps old episodes of GC Buzz that Hilary did so that he can hear her voice and remember her. Devon said he keeps Hilary’s memory alive by hearing her laugh and seeing her smile. However, he ended up leaving instead of boxing up the old episodes.