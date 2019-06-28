What Did Donald Trump Say At G20 Summit That Had World Leaders Giggling? Viral Video Has The Internet Talking

A viral video from the G20 Summit shows Donald Trump turned comedian to a group of world leaders.

The crackup took place as Trump and other World leaders stood in front of Osaka Castle for a group photo. As the Daily Mail noted, Trump seemed especially chatty during the meeting and had his attention on the Argentinian president and his very attractive first lady.

“President Donald Trump caught up with Argentina’s first lady María Juliana Awada Baker during a G20 photo op, chatting with her several times during a photo event. The Argentine was standing behind him during G20 photo shoot at Osaka castle. Trump turned around several times to engage her in conversation, also chatting with her husband President Mauricio Macri,” the report noted.

Video from the event showed Trump turning back and making a remark that set the world leaders giggling.

The G20 Summit and other meetings of world leaders have been a goldmine of viral moments for Donald Trump in the past. The American president has been through a series of blunders and bizarre incidents in both 2017 and 2018 — including a few others during photo ops. At Trump’s first G7 Summit in 2017, he took some worldwide criticism after he needed to take a golf cart instead of walking a short distance to where world leaders were taking a group photo.

The leaders of the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Japan were together in Sicily when they went from a meeting and had to walk 700 yards to a spot where photographers were going to snap a picture. While the other world leaders simply walked the half mile, Trump was forced to follow behind in a golf cart, The Times of London reported.

“They walked the 700 yards from the traditional G7 group photo, taken at a Greek amphitheater, to a piazza in the hilltop town, but Mr. Trump stayed behind until he could take a seat in the electric vehicle,” the report noted.

The incident came during a trip filled with blunders from Trump, who had some verbal stumbles during a speech on Islam, accidentally referring to “Islamic extremism” instead of what was written in the speech, “Islamist extremism.”

A White House official would later tell CNN that the president was “just an exhausted guy” after 14 hours of travel and much time working on the speech.

There was no word on what Donald Trump said during this year’s G20 Summit that had everyone cracking up.