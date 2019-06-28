Here’s What Natalie Dormer Is Up To Following ‘Game Of Thrones’

Natalie Dormer played Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones starting in the second season. She married Joffrey Baratheon and later Tommen Baratheon before she was killed along with her family in Season 6 when the Great Sept of Baelor was destroyed by wildfire as part of Cersei Lannister’s plan to seize back power.

“I was a bit pissed off!” Dormer told Mashable when speaking about the fate of her family.

“Just looking at how gorgeous High Garden was — and when the High Garden soldiers were all dead on the floor I felt, you know, protective. It was so stupid. It was that little bit of Margaery that’s still in the back of my brain,” she said. “Men wearing my sigil, lying in a pool of their own blood on the floor. I was like, ‘Who’s done this to my home!?'”

Dormer’s character will be remembered for being both politically pragmatic as well as genuinely generous. Meanwhile, the 37-year-old actress has been up to a lot since finishing that seminal project.

The Professor and the Madman

A 2019 biographical drama film based on Simon Winchester’s 1998 book The Surgeon of Crowthorne, The Professor and the Madman follows famous professor Sir James Murray as he begins compiling the Oxford English Dictionary. It also shines a light on W. C. Minor, a war veteran who contributed more than 10,000 entries to the dictionary as he was treated at Broadmoor Criminal Lunatic Asylum. He was committed while being tried for allegedly murdering a man due to his schizophrenia and PTSD, per The Hollywood Reporter. Dormer played Eliza Merrett, the widow of the man Minor killed. She ended up having a romantic relationship with him.

The movie was released May 10, 2019, and has a rating of 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

Game of Thrones Queen Natalie Dormer Joins Real Queen Elizabeth at Royal Ascot https://t.co/LxuwqIcdGq — People (@people) June 20, 2019

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the prequel to Jim Henson’s beloved 1982 film, The Dark Crystal, features Dorner as the voice of Onica, one of the Gelfling heroes. CNET reports that other voice actors include her Game of Thrones co-stars Lena Headey and Nathalie Emmanuel, as well as Benedict Wong, Sigourney Weaver, Mark Hamill, Eddie Izzard, Helena Bonham Carter, Simon Pegg, Mark Strong, Toby Jones, Harvey Fierstein, Alicia Vikander and Andy Samberg.

Loading...

The show is currently in post-production and is scheduled to air August 30 on Netflix.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Dorner will also star in a spinoff of Showtime’s popular horror series Penny Dreadful, subtitled City of Angels and set in the 1930s. Winter Is Coming reports that the show has just been announced. Along with Dorner, the cast includes Adam Rodriguez, Dominic Sherwood, Ethan Peck, Thomas Kretschmann, Lorenza Izzo and Michael Gladis.

The show currently has no release date.