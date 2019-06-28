Sofia Richie Has Reportedly Become A Part Of The Kardashian Family

Sofia Richie has officially won over the Kardashian family and has become a staple at their family gatherings.

According to E! News, Sofia Richie currently dates Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott dated for nearly ten years and share three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

However, their relationship didn’t work out and they called it quits. After some rocky moments, the pair decided that they wanted to work on their co-parenting relationship and have been making a huge effort to put the children first ever since.

When Scott began dating Sofia, it seemed that there was an adjustment period, but now things are fine between all parties.

“Everything between the Kardashian family and Sofia is completely normal now. It took a long time for the relationship to be in this place but they have finally accepted her. Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn’t mind her being around anymore. Everything has blown over, and she has become friends with all of them now. It’s one big happy family,” a source told the outlet.

Meanwhile, it seems that Sofia Richie has been accepted by all members of the family, not just Kourtney Kardashian.

Richie’s been seen having girls’ night out trips with Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and she has even been on multiple family vacations with Kourtney and Scott.

The family believes that Richie has been a great influence in Disick’s life, and is one of the reasons he’s had such an amazing turnaround after being in rehab and making headlines for his hard partying ways.

Loading...

The source went on to reveal that the Kardashian family consider Scott to be an important part of their family, and that they want him to be present at family gatherings. This means that if Scott has been invited to something then Sofia has been invited as well since she has become an extension of Disick.

The journey to get where they are has been rocky, but Kourtney claimed that journey is what she’s “most proud” of in her life, revealing that there were a lot of fights and hurt feelings when she and Scott moved on to other love interests.

However, because they have gone to therapy and have communicated in a healthy way, Kourt said they have been able to move past their issues and allow each other to be happy while putting the kids first.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s life with Scott Disick and the Kardashians by following the model on Instagram.