Katharine McPhee, 35, Marries David Foster, 69, In Small Ceremony In London & Guests Celebrate At Irish Pub

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are officially hitched.

As fans of the famous couple know, Katharine and David announced their engagement a little less than a year ago. Since the pair have been together, their relationship has been the subject of a lot of scrutiny due to their 34-year age difference, but the couple doesn’t seem to let the noise bother them.

According to E! News, the couple tied the knot today in an intimate ceremony in front of just 100 close family members and friends at the church of St. Yeghiche in London.

David’s daughters, Erin and Sara Foster, were just two of the family members who were present for the nuptials. McPhee opted to wear a dress designed by Zac Posen, and an insider who was present at the ceremony said that she looked absolutely “stunning.”

The ceremony itself only lasted for about 35 minutes and was very traditional and quick. Following the ceremony, the pair ditched a traditional reception and opted to celebrate at London’s The Punchbowl Pub instead.

“Irish music was playing and everyone was drinking and dancing,” the insider revealed. “They all did a toast to the couple and everyone was smiling with excitement. Katharine and David wanted everything to be light and easy. They wanted their guests to have fun.”

This marks McPhee’s second marriage. Previously, the American Idol alum was married to actor Nick Cokas from 2008-2014. This is the fifth time that Foster has walked down the aisle and he has five daughters and seven grandchildren from his previous marriages.

Earlier today, McPhee took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” along with a sweet caption announcing the wedding.

Loading...

“Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow,’ was released right after Idol. Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”

The post has garnered a lot of attention from McPhee’s 615,000-plus Instagram followers with over 112,000 views and upwards of 400 comments. Of course, most fans commented on the post to wish the couple the very best in their new life together.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that McPhee and Foster enjoyed a little rest and relaxation in Mykonos, Greece. Katharine flaunted her picture-perfect figure in a nude-colored bikini that left little to the imagination of onlookers, while David was photographed in swim trunks. The two lovebirds enjoyed some time together in the ocean, packing on the PDA and kissing each other.

It definitely seems as though the two make a great couple, even with their large age difference.