Watch Colombia Vs. Chile Copa America Live Stream: Start Time, Highly Anticipated 2019 Quarterfinal Match

Colombia, the only team to win all three of their 2019 Copa America group stage matches, face defending champion Chile in a knockout match.

While Friday’s quarterfinal at the 2019 Copa America does not involve any of South America’s “glamor” teams — such as Brazil, Argentina, or Uruguay — the match pitting Colombia against Chile has emerged as perhaps the most highly anticipated clash of the quarterfinal round, according to The Associated Press and posted by The News & Observer. Colombia blew through the group stage with a perfect record, including a decisive 2-0 defeat of Lionel Messi’s Argentina in their opener.

In fact, the Colombians kept a clean sheet for all 270 minutes of their group stage play, per Soccerway. Chile, on the other hand, remains the defending champion with wins both in 2015 and in the 2016 Centenario edition of the Copa America. In fact, Chile vanquished Colombia 2-0 in the semifinal of the 2016 competition and will try to do the same thing in a quarterfinal this time around in the match that will live stream from São Paulo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Copa America third quarterfinal match on Friday, pitting Colombia against defending champions Chile, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Brasília Time at the 49,000-seat Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, June 28. In Chile, kickoff will take place at 7 p.m. Chile Standard Time, and in Colombia, the start time will be 6 p.m. Colombia Time.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for midnight British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4 p.m. Pacific. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, June 29, Japan Standard Time.

Chile brings back the same core group that took the team to two straight Copa America titles, including Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal and Manchester United winger Alexis Sánchez, who remain the team’s top stars, according to The Bogota Post. But both players and the rest of the players on the team are three years older and have been showing their age, failing to even qualify for last year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The winner of the match not only goes on to meet the winner of Saturday’s Uruguay-Peru quarterfinal match but could be favored to win The Who tournament.

“This is like an anticipated final,” Colombia’s coach Carlos Queiroz said at a Thursday press conference. “We know the importance of a game like this.”

Duvan Zapata of Colombia and Serie A side Atalanta has scored two Copa America goals. Buda Mendes / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Colombia vs. Chile Friday 2019 Copa America quarterfinal match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Los Cafeteros vs. La Roja Copa America knockout match at no charge.

In the host country of Brazil, Sport TV Play will show the match, while Caracol Play live streams the match in Colombia. In Chile, fans can log into Canal 13 to stream the game.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the Colombia vs. Chile showdown will be streamed live by DAZN Italia, while in Japan, the DAZN sports streaming service also carries the match. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Copa America match is streamed live on the TSN Go sports platform.

In the Caribbean islands, the game will stream thanks to SportsMax. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Colombia vs. Chile, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.