Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Drugs His Worst Enemy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 1 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will finally destroy Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) relationship for good. The designer wants to ruin any chance of Liam and Hope reuniting, and therefore improve his own chances with the blonde.

Thomas brainwashed Hope into believing that she should end her marriage. He felt that Liam’s rightful place was with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls. Hope then sacrificed her own happiness for the sake of the children. However, this won’t be enough for the designer.

Thomas wants Hope for himself and this means that he has to eliminate any competition. He, therefore, has to show Hope that Liam is no longer available. The designer has already set his plan in motion according to a recent B&B recap, per The Inquisitr.

Thomas called an old friend Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) who stopped by his place. Vinnie handed Thomas some drugs and assured him that they would do the trick. It seems as if Thomas has a diabolical plan to drug someone.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Thomas will drug Liam, per Highlight Hollywood. He is hoping that Liam and Steffy will hook up while Liam is high. He knows that if Liam and Steffy make love, it will have an adverse effect on Hope and Liam’s relationship.

In fact, it will reinforce Hope’s belief that Liam has always loved Steffy. She will back off and let go of the man she loves so that he can form a family unit with the mother of his child. Although it will break her heart, Hope doesn’t want to be a home wrecker and she will wish “Steam” a happy life together.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also hint that Liam will begin to act erratically after Thomas drugs him. Thomas will take advantage of Liam’s behavior to show Hope that she cannot trust her ex-husband. Hope will leave the cliff house feeling bewildered.

However, her reaction will be nothing compared to how Liam will feel the next morning after waking up in bed next to Steffy. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will be confused as he remembers his actions of the previous day. Why did he push Hope away and make love to Steffy?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.