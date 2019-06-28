Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Opens Car Door For Her As They Head Back To Court For Third Time This Week

On Friday morning, Radar Online was at the courthouse as Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason arrived at court for the third time this week. In the video, David exits the driver side of his vehicle and opens the passenger door for his wife. The two walked quietly into the courthouse as David opens the door for his wife.

After the couple entered the courthouse, cameras caught Jenelle’s mother, Barbara, who currently has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son Jace as well as her 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, walking with David’s oldest daughter and her maternal grandmother. The three entered the courthouse as well.

This is the third court hearing this week, and according to Radar Online, these are “pre-adjunction hearings.” Reportedly, David’s daughter has testified during these hearings, and according to a source, she “just told the truth of the things she witnessed and was exposed to.” Reportedly, the court battle could go on “for months.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple was in court yesterday as well. The couple’s children were also present and were photographed walking into the courthouse hand-in-hand. The couple has supervised visits with their children that occur once a week and last for one hour.

While Jenelle’s mother Barbara has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son as well as temporary custody of her daughter Ensley, Jenelle’s son Kaiser is currently in the care of his father. David’s oldest daughter, who lived with the couple before being removed, is in the care of her maternal grandmother.

The children were removed from the couple’s care last month following an incident in which Jenelle’s husband reportedly shot his wife’s French bulldog Nugget. Following the incident, Jenelle was also let go from the hit reality show Teen Mom 2. Jenelle had been sharing her life on the show for nearly a decade when it was revealed cameras would no longer chronicle her journey.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline was named as Jenelle’s replacement for the show. Reportedly, Jade has been filming for the upcoming Season 9B and will appear alongside Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus. An air date for the new season has not been announced.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle and her husband were spotted in Washington, D.C., recently. Reportedly, Jenelle is meeting with “potential distributors” for her makeup line that will supposedly be released in September. Jenelle has stated that a “private launch party” for the makeup line will take place next month.