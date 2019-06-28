Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Forbid Donald Trump From Using ‘Crazy Train’ For Political Use

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are speaking out to let Donald Trump know that he doesn’t have their permission to use any of Ozzy’s songs for his campaign after a video was posted on Twitter using the song “Crazy Train.”

The Hollywood Reporter shared Sharon Osbourne’s thoughts on the matter, and she’s not mincing words when sending a message to the Trump campaign, or any other political endeavor.

“Based on this morning’s unauthorized use of Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train,’ we are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne’s music in political ads or in any political campaigns, Ozzy’s music cannot be used for any means without approvals.”

The wife of the Black Sabbath frontman couldn’t help but throw in a dig at Trump, making some suggestions about other songs the president could use to represent his campaign.

“In the meantime, I have a suggestion for Mr. Trump — perhaps he should reach out to some of his musician friends. Maybe Kayne West (‘Gold Digger’), Kid Rock (‘I Am the Bullgod’) or Ted Nugent (‘Stranglehold’) will allow use of their music.”

This isn’t the first time Donald Trump and the Trump campaign have been called out for using music and other intellectual property reportedly without permission for use on the stump and on his personal social media accounts.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne tell the Trump campaign they're "forbidden" from using Ozzy's music after president uses "Crazy Train" in tweet. The couple have offered up some, um, alternative suggestions https://t.co/N4qsrBuADP pic.twitter.com/j7u0wC1qGL — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 27, 2019

During the Trump 2016 campaign, Queen shared a statement expressing frustration with the use of their song, “We Are The Champions.” The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Aerosmith, and R.E.M. have also publicly let the president know that Trump’s use of their music at events is unacceptable.

Mike Mills of R.E.M. didn’t stop at publicly rebuking Trump’s use of the band’s song “Everybody Hurts” on Twitter, he filed a complaint with the social media platform to have the video removed, reports The Inquisitr.

Loading...

Mills argued that Trump might get a pass now and then, but he can’t argue that the use of the R.E.M. song isn’t copyright infringement. Mills, along with the Universal Music Publishing Group officially complained to Twitter, and the video was removed.

Trump has also been called out for co-opting images from the HBO show Game of Thrones after using their art to convey the message “Sanctions Are Coming” and other taglines from the popular series.

HBO posted their own message to the Trump administration on Twitter to tell the president to stop.