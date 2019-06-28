Meghan Markle Accused Of Behaving Like A Kardashian For Costly Home Renovations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of extravagantly spending taxpayer dollars since news broke that the couple spent around $3 million renovating Frogmore Cottage, their home on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Britons are criticizing the royal family, who are born into a life of wealth that most can only dream about, for expecting taxpayers to foot the bill for Harry and Meghan’s upgrades.

Host of television show Good Morning Britain Piers Morgan is one of them. In an interview with LBC radio, Morgan said that Meghan’s behavior worried him, especially the recent renovations to Frogmore Cottage.

“That’s the behavior of a Kardashian, not a member of the royal family. They’ve got to be careful,” he said, according to The Sun.

Morgan also said that he considered Meghan’s bad habit of “dropping people” was not a good look for a royal.

“I’m afraid I think she’s a piece of work, who drops people sooner than look at them if she gets somebody more important in her life. That’s my experience,” he said, pointing to the way she has treated her family, who were not at her wedding.

“Dumps her father. Dumps her first husband. Dumps everyone who is no longer of use to her. It’s not a good look,” he said.

Are you, as a taxpayer, happy to foot the bill for the two and a half million pound refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, the home Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into after their marriage? The Sovereign Grant met the costs of the big revamp – rightly or wrongly, in your view? pic.twitter.com/tHth6YQ19V — BBC Talkback (@BBCTalkback) June 25, 2019

Morgan, who has been critical of the duchess in the past, said Meghan ghosted him after her first date with Harry. He said he met with her for a drink the night before she met Harry and then he never heard from her again, adding that he was not impressed with how she treated him.

“From my personal experience, she is someone I thought I was pretty matey with and ‘bang,’ she met somebody more ­important and that was it, and told other members of her show who I was friendly with to stop talking to me. It is rather poor social climbing,” he said in an interview with The Mirror.

As for the renovations to Harry and Meghan’s new home, The Sun reported that royal accounts showed the work cost far more than original estimates.

The five-bedroom home, which was a gift from the queen, reportedly required a “substantial overhaul” before the couple could move in. That being said, the couple reportedly did pay for their own “fixtures and fittings.”

The Sun reported that the records showed that all of the royals cost taxpayers $104 million last year.