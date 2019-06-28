Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Stuns Nick And Adam

The Friday, June 28 The Young and the Restless spoilers bring Nick and Rey searching for dirty details on Adam while Chelsea shows up unexpectedly as Adam and Nick argue. Plus, Billy makes a risky choice.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) search for dirt on Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Although Sharon (Sharon Case) wants Rey to stop being mixed up with Adam just the same as he wants her to be finished with Adam, Rey realizes he has to see Riza (Tina Casciani) in person to get her to talk. Since Kevin (Greg Rikaart) handed over a video of Nick impersonating J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), Nick wants to make sure he finds details on Adam to keep him from taking Christian, and since Rey works for Nick, then Rey is going along with him to Vegas to uncover some hopefully damning details about Adam’s time as Spider.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) arrives in Genoa City, and according to The Inquisitr, she has a lot of apologizing to do. As Adam and Nick nearly come to blows over who is a deserving father for Christian, Chelsea bursts in unexpectedly and yells for her former husband and her former fiancé to stop fighting. While there is a lot left between Chelsea and Adam as well as Chelsea and Nick, she also has a brand new life outside of Genoa City. Chelsea believed that Adam was dead, and she really did love Nick when she left town last year, but Chelsea knew that she couldn’t come back and couldn’t see making Nick leave his life and his family.

Finally, Billy’s (Jason Thompson) world is turned upside-down. After seeing Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and learning that she’s still alive and tried to shoot Adam has pushed Billy to the brink. He cannot stand that Adam is back in Genoa City. Adam’s presence brings up all the old hurt and anger and misery for Billy just after he felt he’d left at least some of it behind. Billy and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are on a new journey together, and things have gone well. Billy overcame his gambling addiction once again, and he’s finally been the type of man that Victoria needs, but his carefully constructed life could come tumbling down if he tries to get revenge on Adam. Chloe wants Kevin to stop working for Adam and go home with her and Bella, and Billy is going to do his best to make that happen.