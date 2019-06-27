Friday’s ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Calls Phoebe ‘Beth’ In An Emotional Breakdown

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, June 28 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will start to have an emotional breakdown. She has had to endure so much already that it should come as no surprise that she will start to show signs of severe mental strain.

Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) lost their baby earlier this year. Hope was beside herself with grief but soon found a measure of solace in Phoebe Forrester (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Hope later said that it was as if an electric current flowed from her arms and into her heart the first time that she held the little girl. For the first time since Beth’s death, Hope had something to live for.

However, Hope did not only have to deal with the stillbirth. She and Liam also ended their marriage recently. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had urged her to annul her marriage for the sake of the children. He said that Liam’s rightful place was with the children. Since Hope loved Phoebe so much, she sacrificed her marriage so that Liam could be a full-time father to the girls.

It appears as if the final straw will be Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) sudden death. As her mother, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), feared, Hope has too much on her plate. Hope is feeling particularly sad because Emma was so young when she died.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, friends, family and even enemies gather together for a touching memorial service for a loved one. pic.twitter.com/L8cJoRHS9w — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 26, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, indicate that Hope will show signs of the emotional toll that she is under. While visiting Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Hope will call Phoebe “Beth.”

It appears as if Hope’s maternal instincts are kicking in. She instinctively seems to know that Beth is her own, even though her mind knows that she belongs to Steffy. Of course, everyone will be concerned by Hope’s outburst.

Steffy and Liam will be worried when they hear Hope’s utterance. They know that she has suffered a horrific loss, but they don’t want her to replace her “lost” child with Phoebe. Liam may be particularly worried because he doesn’t want to see his ex-wife in any kind of pain.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Thomas will begin to panic. He knows the truth and realizes that Phoebe is “Beth.” He begins to worry that Hope is losing it and may even wonder if he is doing the right thing by keeping mother and daughter apart.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.