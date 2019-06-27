‘Ant-Man’ Star Paul Rudd Joins The Cast Of ‘Ghostbusters 3’

The cast list for the new film keeps getting bigger and bigger.

After the reboot of Ghostbusters in 2016, many felt as if the franchise had received a death sentence and would never be touched again. Interestingly enough, the next film will hit theaters next summer, and it won’t even acknowledge that the female-led team existed. As mystery continues to surround the new film, which is set to start shooting later this summer, the cast is continuing to grow as Paul Rudd is going to enter a spooky world.

Variety is reporting that Rudd is in final negotiations to join Sony’s next film in the Ghostbusters franchise. There isn’t much known about his role other than he will be playing a teacher in the movie, and that’s all that has been given.

Jason Reitman is directing the film, which has been referred to as Ghostbusters 2020, and he is co-writing the script with Gil Kenan.

“I’ve been wanting to work with Paul Rudd since my short film opened for Wet Hot American Summer at Sundance. I’m thrilled he’ll be joining this new chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe.”

As you can see by his quote, Reitman refers to this new chapter in the “original” Ghostbusters universe as it will follow the first two movies. There will not likely be a single mention of the 2016 film, and this movie is also bringing back a lot of old-school names.

Earlier this month, Sigourney Weaver spoke with Parade Magazine and confirmed that she would return as Dana Barrett. While she didn’t say a whole lot more, she did state that “it’s going to be crazy working with the guys again!” So, that means we’re getting back Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Billy Murray as the original Ghostbusters.

Weaver is not going to play the role of Rebecca Gorin as she did in Ghostbusters from 2016.

Annie Potts spoke with KTLA 5, available via YouTube, earlier this month as well and said she is returning as secretary Janine Melnitz in Ghostbusters 3. She had a cameo in the 2016 movie as a desk clerk, but for the new movie, she is going to return to her original role.

Weaver said that “the guys” are returning, and The Inquisitr reported how Bill Murray said he’d be happy to do more Ghostbusters movies if they simply asked him.

Ghostbusters 3 is set to hit theaters on July 10, 2020, but there isn’t much known about the plot. Mckenna Grace is going to star in the movie with Carrie Coon playing her mother while Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) will feature as well. This cast keeps getting bigger and the addition of Paul Rudd makes it even better.