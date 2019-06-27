Kelly Ripa’s Throwback Pics Send Instagram Into Meltdown: ‘OMG’ & ‘My Eyes’

Kelly Ripa has been posting a fair few throwback snaps of late. Earlier this month, the Live! with Kelly and Ryan host shared old photos of herself to celebrate her mother’s birthday. The 48-year-old is back on the ‘Gram. Kelly’s June 27 update sent the platform plenty – throwback vibes, family, and a caption in French.

Earlier today, Kelly updated her Instagram. She sent out two snaps. The first showed her husband Mark Consuelos and their three children – Lola Grace, Michael Joseph, and Joquin Antonio. As fans will see, the photo is an old one. Mark and his young children had been photographed against a scenic ocean backdrop with natural rocks. A quick swipe to the right sends out a different era, though. Per Kelly’s caption, the second photo dates back to this year. Appearing to be in a similar – if not the same – location, the father and his trio smiled for the camera amid twinkling sunlight.

Kelly’s caption referred to the eight-year time span between the two photos. She then wrote in French that the “walls have gotten smaller.”

Of course, her children have grown up – the walls are likely the same size.

Fans can’t seem to get over the pictures.

“Unbelievably awesome,” one wrote.

“OmG.. ur eldest is ditto his dad” was another comment.

Another fan omitted the mention of Kelly’s son and husband, but their caption voiced a similar reaction.

“Omg” was all they needed to say.

Many comments did, however, question whether Lola Grace had “approved” the picture. This 18-year-old has made major headlines for wading in on her mother’s wishes to share prom pictures of her to social media. Earlier this month, Kelly took to Instagram with a photo of her daughter all dressed up for the event. The snaps (seen above) came with a caption admitting just how long it had taken for Lola to give her mother permission to post them.

The comments section to today’s snap saw Lola’s name mentioned a fair bit, but it likewise suggested the platform to have gone into slight meltdown.

One fan couldn’t get over how “beautiful” Kelly’s family was. Their comment included a “wow wow” reaction.

“Too much beauty in one picture. My eyes,” another wrote.

As one of television’s best-known faces, Kelly is much-loved. Likewise praised is the duration of Kelly and Mark’s marriage. The couple tied the knot over 23 years ago.

