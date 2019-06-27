Jenelle Evans And David Eason See Their Kids For The First Time In Three Weeks, Photos Show Kids Holding Hands

Jenelle Evans and David Eason may be locked in a bitter custody battle, but their children are staying tighter than ever.

As the couple headed back to court on Thursday for their latest custody hearing, photographers captured their kids walking hand-in-hand as they came into the courtroom. The pictures were published by Radar Online, which noted that Jenelle’s mom and David’s daughter from a previous marriage were in attendance as well.

The report noted that Child Protective Services had removed the couple’s children from their care after David admitted to shooting the family’s dog to death. The incident led Jenelle to be fired from Teen Mom 2, the report noted.

While Jenelle and David’s children appeared to be united as they came into court, the couple is anything but. A source told the celebrity gossip outlet that they are prepared for a long and drawn-out custody battle, which is expected to go on for months. Testimony also gave details about the couple’s fractured relationship.

“The judge heard testimony that David and Jenelle were constantly screaming and arguing, and the children were terrified,” a source had told Radar Online.

As TMZ noted, Thursday’s hearing was a chance for David and Jenelle to be back with their kids, albeit briefly.

“Jenelle Evans and David Eason are under the same roof as their kids again — but just for a visit, and WITH a court-ordered monitor watching like a hawk,” the report noted.

“Jenelle and David showed up to court again Thursday in Whiteville, North Carolina to enjoy a reunion with 9-year-old Jace, 2-year-old Ensley and David’s 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.”

Before Thursday’s hearing, it had been since the first week in June that Jenelle and David have seen their children, a total of 23 days.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason arrived to Columbus County Court on Thursday, June 27 for yet another court hearing in their bitter custody war. https://t.co/uZTLfTtZds — Radar Online (@radar_online) June 27, 2019

Cameras have been following Jenelle and David throughout their court appearances, even capturing a tense exchange between Jenelle and Barbara at a previous hearing.

It is nothing new for Jenelle, who has been a fixture on the MTV reality television circuit for close to a decade. She was first featured on 16 and Pregnant before moving on to the Teen Mom series. As a result of the attention, the legal troubles facing both Jenelle and David have also been in the spotlight, garnering attention from celebrity news outlets — and plenty of scrutiny as they endured a series of very public setbacks and custody battles for their young children.