Kris Jenner Is The First To Wish Khloe A Happy 35th Birthday With Heartfelt Post: ‘I Am So Blessed’

Kris Jenner is the first member of the KarJenner family to wish Khloe Kardashian a happy birthday.

Today, KoKo turns 35-years-old, and Kris’ message is sure to be just the first of many sweet tributes that Khloe will get on her special day. As fans know, Khloe is the youngest sister from Kris’ marriage to Robert Kardashian, but she’s technically in the middle of all the siblings with Kourtney and Kim being older and Rob, Kendall, and Kylie being younger. Along with a sweet series of photos posted on her Instagram account, momager Kris also shared a heartfelt post for her daughter.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny Khloé!!! I love you more than words can ever describe and I am so happy God chose me to be your mommy…. you are truly one of the most amazing souls I have ever known and I am so blessed every single day to have you in my life.”

“I love you my precious girl and I’m so proud of you… you are the best daughter mom sister and friend…” she finished the post.

The series of photos for Khloe was equally as sweet. In the first image in the deck, Khloe, Kris, and baby True stand in a pool while sticking their tongues out and posing for a photo. The next few images are throwbacks of Khloe during her childhood, including one sweet snapshot of her posing with her mother and late father. Jenner also included a side-by-side of Khloe and True when they were babies, and the resemblance is pretty uncanny.

So far, the birthday tribute has earned Jenner a lot of attention with over 497,000 likes in addition to 3,000-plus comments within just moments of the post going live. Some fans commented on the photos to wish KoKo a happy birthday while countless others couldn’t help but gush over the family photos. A few others simply commented with emoji, most notably the red heart.

“Happy Birthday koko you’re my favorite from all of The girls you’re such a dope soul! Never-forget it,” one fan commented.

“Happy Birthday to this Queen,” another Instagram user wrote with a series of red heart emoji.

“Happy birthday to my favorite Kardashian,” one more chimed in.

Currently, Khloe is currently focusing on her daughter True. As fans know, the cheating scandal between Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods rocked Khloe’s world but now the dust is finally starting to settle. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Khloe opened up about the split and said that she is doing well. The 35-year-old also shared that she’s really good at being single, and she’s also glad that she has more time to spend with family.

Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Season 3 premieres on E! Sunday, July 7, at 10 p.m. ET.