Meghan Markle’s Secret To A Good Relationship With The Queen Is Reportedly Making Her Laugh

While Meghan Markle has not been in the royal family as long as Kate Middleton, she has seemed to warm up to Queen Elizabeth in a way that Kate has not.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward has said the queen, 93, has a more formal relationship with Kate, 37, for obvious reasons.

“The Queen admires Kate tremendously but does not have an intimate relationship with her as they don’t have much in common,” she told The Sun.

She added that Kate and the queen have a more “serious relationship” as Kate “holds all the Queen’s hope for the future and she would not want to do anything to upset that.”

Seward added that she could not see how the queen and Kate would have anything in common beyond their royal duties.

However, when it comes to Meghan, 37, things seem to be a little different. Seward said the queen had a bond with Meghan that seemed less formal.

“With Meghan she would tread very carefully and do her best to make her feel at home. They have a love of dogs in common and Meghan knows how to make her laugh.”

The Sun noted that this claim appeared to be true, pointing out how the queen and Meghan shared a joke and some laughter while they made their first joint public appearance together at an event in Cheshire last year. The Express reported that at one point, Meghan whispered something in the queen’s ear that had her giggling. In fact, whatever the two were laughing at was so funny that at one point, Meghan struggled to contain her laughter, while reportedly “charming” her grandmother-in-law.

Meghan Markle has Queen in fits of giggles as pair bond in Cheshire on first joint visit https://t.co/9SbuOPoNa4 pic.twitter.com/Ur1sTWjeao — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 14, 2018

The queen allegedly has an “acerbic wit” and can be very entertaining, but she always remembers that she is the queen — even when she is around her grandchildren, Seward added. That being said, she does seem to have a more relaxed relationship with Harry than she does William because Harry also has a sense of humor that the queen can relate to.

“Harry has a quick wit and sense of humor which she likes so she gets along well with him when she sees him,” the royal expert said.

The queen, who is reportedly a shy person, has an even closer relationship with her oldest granddaughter Zara Tindall, 38, and grandson Peter Phillips, 41, children of Princess Anne. Seward said that Zara and Peter are also the queen’s favorite grandchildren because they were here first.