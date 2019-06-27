Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Attend Wimbledon To Support Pal Serena Williams

Meghan Markle will reportedly attend Wimbledon to support close pal Serena Williams, who will compete in the annual tennis event beginning July 1, claims a source close to the royal family who recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

It has been reported that the new royal mom, who gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor last month, will once again sit for the tennis tournament to watch her longtime friend compete, although this has not yet been confirmed by the palace.

According to the website Historic UK, Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world and arguably the most famous. Since the first tournament 125 years ago in 1877, the championships take place at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London in late June and early July of each year.

Markle attended the event in July 2018 with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and the two women sat together in the royal box. Fresh off her new marriage to Prince Harry, which took place on May 19 of that same year, the royal wives appeared to enjoy the event together. Harper’s Bazaar reported that Markle turned out to support Williams, attending the women’s finals where she competed — and lost — against Angelique Kerber.

The source, according to Entertainment Tonight, claims that the one reason that could keep Markle from attending Wimbledon is if she is unable to leave her son “at the last minute.”

Markle was last seen in public for Queen Elizabeth II’s annual Trooping the Colour Parade, where she rode alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Camilla Parker Bowles in a carriage. Trooping the Colour is an event held in honor of the queen’s birthday.

Markle and Williams have been friends for around nine years. They reportedly met in 2010 at a Super Bowl party in Florida, according to The Independent. They have stayed close friends ever since, with Williams attending her friend’s marriage to the prince. The two women have remained bonded to one another throughout the many personal life changes they have experienced, including Williams giving birth to her own daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., and her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017.

Williams is reportedly on the shortlist to be one of the godparents to Markle and Harry’s son, but that has not yet been confirmed by the palace. Markle and Prince Harry are rumored to be christening their son sometime in July, which would coincide with Williams’ attendance at the yearly tennis match.

The couple’s first child, the seventh in line to the British throne, was born on May 6.