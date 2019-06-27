Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Attend Wimbledon To Support Pal Serena Williams

Meghan Markle will reportedly attend Wimbledon to support close pal Serena Williams, who will compete in the annual tennis event beginning July 1, claims a source close to the royal family who recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight.
It has been reported that the new royal mom, who gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor last month, will once again sit for the tennis tournament to watch her longtime friend compete, although this has not yet been confirmed by the palace.
According to the website Historic UK, Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world and arguably the most famous. Since the first tournament 125 years ago in 1877, the championships take place at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London in late June and early July of each year.
Markle attended the event in July 2018 with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and the two women sat together in the royal box. Fresh off her new marriage to Prince Harry, which took place on May 19 of that same year, the royal wives appeared to enjoy the event together. Harper’s Bazaar reported that Markle turned out to support Williams, attending the women’s finals where she competed — and lost — against Angelique Kerber.
The source, according to Entertainment Tonight, claims that the one reason that could keep Markle from attending Wimbledon is if she is unable to leave her son “at the last minute.”
Markle was last seen in public for Queen Elizabeth II’s annual Trooping the Colour Parade, where she rode alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Camilla Parker Bowles in a carriage. Trooping the Colour is an event held in honor of the queen’s birthday.
The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travel along the Mall to Trooping the Colour, The Queen's Birthday Parade. Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. Regimental flags of the @BritishArmy were historically described as ‘Colours’ because they displayed the uniform Colours and insignia worn by the soldiers of different units. The name ‘Colour’ continues to be used to this day. The principal role of a regiment’s Colours was to provide a rallying point on the battlefield. This was important because, without modern communications, it was all too easy for troops to become disoriented and separated from their unit during conflict. If Troops were to know what their Regiment’s Colours looked like, it was necessary to display them regularly. The way in which this was done was for young officers to march in between the ranks of troops formed up in lines with the Colours held high. This is the origin of the word ‘trooping’. So, what today is a great tradition began life as a vital and practical parade designed to aid unit recognition before a battle commenced. ????PA @TheRoyalFamily #TroopingtheColour #HorseGuardsParade #QBP2019
Markle and Williams have been friends for around nine years. They reportedly met in 2010 at a Super Bowl party in Florida, according to The Independent. They have stayed close friends ever since, with Williams attending her friend’s marriage to the prince. The two women have remained bonded to one another throughout the many personal life changes they have experienced, including Williams giving birth to her own daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., and her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined The Queen and members of The Royal Family at the annual Trooping the Colour, to celebrate Her Majesty’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour orginated from traditional preparations for battle and has commemorated the birthday of the sovereign for more than 250 years. In the 18th century, guards from the royal palaces regularly assembled to “troop" colours or flags down the rank, so they could be seen and recognised by the soldiers. In 1748, it was announced this parade would also mark the Sovereign’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour is performed by regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies for The Queen’s birthday parade, allowing them to pay a personal tribute to Her Majesty. Today over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians came together on Horse Guards Parade in London in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. The parade concludes with a 41-gun salute fired by The King’s Troop, following which The Queen leads members of The Royal Family back to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force flypast display. Photos credit: PA
Williams is reportedly on the shortlist to be one of the godparents to Markle and Harry’s son, but that has not yet been confirmed by the palace. Markle and Prince Harry are rumored to be christening their son sometime in July, which would coincide with Williams’ attendance at the yearly tennis match.
The couple’s first child, the seventh in line to the British throne, was born on May 6.