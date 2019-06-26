Carmelo Anthony Denies Cheating On La La After Being Spotted With A Mystery Woman After His Wife’s Birthday

Carmelo Anthony is speaking out once and for all to address rumors that he’s cheating on his wife La La.

The NBA star was in hot water after photos surfaced of him on a yacht with a mystery woman. Fans of both Carmelo and La La began to speculate that the father-of-one had stepped out on his wife and was spending her birthday on the arms of someone else. Soon after the photos came out, Hollywood Life reported that the former New York Knicks player shared via video with TMZ Sports that onlookers had the situation completely misconstrued.

“Listen, I’m gonna address this one time and one time only,” Carmelo said.

“And I’m really only addressing it for my family. Keep my family out this, man. I’m over here trying to do my business retreat. I’m over here trying to have a good time. I’m on a boat with some friends. Them people are married, man. They ain’t got nothing to do with anything. Y’all trying to expose – y’all exposing somebody’s wife. Y’all exposing somebody’s kids to all that. like, c’mon.”

Carmelo then said that he “can’t let this one slide,” as the rumors not only affected his family but the family he was on the retreat with. He stated that the couple he was with, “do their own thing,” and putting them into the public with the cheating scandal was something that he deemed unnecessary.

The couple Carmelo claims he was on a business retreat with has yet to make any public comments.

While the rumors that Carmelo cheated on the Power actress are something he claims to be untrue, the couple has had their ups and downs since getting married in 2010. After seven years of marriage, La La and Carmelo announced they were splitting up in April 2017. The couple reportedly called it quits due to Carmelo’s career woes and the NBA star allegedly fathering a child outside of their marriage. However, the couple confirmed that they were back on this past January.

La La told Hollywood Life back in February that the road to the couple’s healing wasn’t an easy one and they had to take difficult steps to get to the positive space they’re in today.

“Pray a lot. Believe in God. Talk to people that I know have my best interest at heart,” she told the outlet.

Since getting back together, the two have shown each other nothing but love on Instagram. The Inquisitr previously shared that Carmelo left his wife a touching Instagram post for her 36th birthday. Just two weeks prior, La La shared on Father’s Day how their son, Kiyan, thinks of her husband as a “hero.”