La La Anthony Sizzles In A Pink Latex Dress In Latest Birthday Instagram Snap

La La Anthony brought in her birthday with a bang as she showed off her flawless figure.

The Power actress’ birthday was on Tuesday, June 25, and she took some time out of her special day to share a few sexy snaps. In her latest post, Anthony is turning up the heat with a neon pink latex dress from Fashion Nova. In addition to sporting a dress that showed off her stunning curves, she then paired the look with bright, yellow pumps. While holding clear balloons, Anthony is captured posing in the middle of the street as she blows a kiss in the air.

Based on the star’s geotag, the birthday shot was captured by Robert Ector. At the time of writing, the post received more than 500,000 likes. The actress also received more than 7,000 comments from fans who were admiring her killer curves.

“Happy birthday! You look beautiful as always,” commented one follower, followed by heart emojis.

“You look so Yummy like a Bubble Gum,” another follower chimed in.

According to the 90210 star’s caption, she had an “amazing birthday” that was filled with her family and friends. The star received multiple “happy birthday” wishes from many more of her friends in the industry. Some of the comments were from celebs like Gabrielle Union, Meagan Good, Trina, Khloe Kardashian, and Tori Spelling.

Hollywood Life reports that Anthony’s husband, Carmelo, was also one of the many celebrities who wished her well on Instagram. The NBA star shared a photo of his wife wearing transparent yellow shades and a tan blouse. He then proceeded to gush about his wife in the caption of the photo, which received more than 100,000 likes at the time of writing.

“Some of the most beautiful things worth having in your life come wrapped in a crown. Your heart is full of love and affection,” the adoring husband wrote under the picture. Your hands are always caring. I am lucky to have you as my wife. HAPPY BORN DAY QUEEN I LOVE YOU @lala.”

Anthony was also serenaded by one of her close friends Ciara on her special day. Her other bestie Kim Kardashian also made sure the Think Like A Man actress had an amazing day. The two friends spent the afternoon indulging in fried bananas, Oreo shakes and beignets. Kardashian also shared on her Instagram Stories some footage from the friends’ sweet excursion.

Fans of La La Anthony can catch up with the star by following her on Instagram.