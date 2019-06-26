‘Southern Charm’ Ex-Star Thomas Ravenel Lists His Plantation For Sale

While Thomas Ravenel is no longer on Southern Charm, fans of the series have gotten a virtual tour of his Edisto Island, South Carolina, plantation where he held parties and polo tournaments for his friends and cast members.

A lot has changed for Ravenel, who reportedly hung up his polo mallet since the conditions of his bail prevent him from leaving the state to play in other polo events, says The Inquisitr. As a result of these changes in his life, Ravenel has made the decision to sell his 60-acre estate and has listed the property for $3,950,000 with Coldwell Banker.

The property, which has historically been called Brookland Plantation, dates back to before the Revolutionary War when it was a prosperous indigo plantation “gradually transitioning to Sea Island Cotton until the Civil War.” The main house was built in 1803 and restored in 2004 to include 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in a 4,284 sq ft Greek Revival house.

On last season’s Southern Charm, Ravenel could be seen playing polo on the vast polo field, and relaxing in the two-story barn, which includes a two bedroom/one bathroom apartment with a full kitchen, balcony, and viewing deck.

The property features formal gardens, moss-draped oaks, and a half acre saltwater pond. There are two access points on the property to Shingle Creek which leads to South Edisto River, one tidal dock near the main house, and a deep-water access dock on the property’s south end.

In late 2017, Ravenel started renting out the property on Airbnb with former nanny Deidre Blair Politelli as the property’s caretaker, says The Inquisitr. The listing said that you could rent the whole property for $832 per night, with a home that sleeps eight.

Brookland Plantation has not only been on the Bravo reality series Southern Charm, but it was also in the movie The Legend of Bagger Vance, according to the listing.

“Today, the home is owned by reality TV personality, Charlestonian, Thomas Ravenel. In 2000, scenes from the plantation were filmed in Robert Redford’s The Legend Of Bagger Vance, along with many scenes from Bravo’s reality show Southern Charm.”

The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is also protected by a conservation easement held by the Lowcountry Land Trust, “ensuring the property’s traditional uses are protected in perpetuity,” according to Coldwell Banker.

Thomas Ravenel is currently renting a home in Daniel Island, South Carolina, according to The Inquisitr.