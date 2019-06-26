Kendall Jenner Probably Won’t Try Kylie’s New Skin Line

Kendall Jenner is a world-famous model known for her beauty. But even the famous reality starlet deals with issues — particularly acne. The Adidas model, who has said that her skin has been the source of her greatest insecurities, recently agreed to be an ambassador for Proactiv, a pimple-fighting skincare line, per Bustle.

In an interview with the publication, the model explained the embarrassment that having bad skin caused when she was in high school. Kendall explained that she first started noticing breakouts when she was 14, and her skin situation soon became so bad that it affected her interactions with people.

“Being in high school, when all you’re trying to do is be accepted and be part of something… I wouldn’t even look people in the eyes when I would speak to them,” she explained.

Fortunately, Kendall managed to control her acne after going onto birth control. It was when she discovered last year that she could no longer take the pill, due to health concerns, that she stopped and her flare-ups returned.

However, the half-sister to Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé said that while acne as a teenager was bad, it was even worse when it struck in adulthood. Because most women are expected to “phase out” of oily skin, Kendall lamented that still dealing with with the issue “sucks” a little bit more.

“The next time it came around, I was supposed to be this model who has everything together. That’s never the case, first of all — good skin or not,” she began.

“But the whole world is looking at you, and it’s like a magnifying glass on everything that you do and what happens to you.”

Kendall has said that since her breakouts returned, she started doing more research into skincare, joking that she is a “non-certified dermatologist.”

However, there is one line she will probably not try: Kylie Skin. When asked why she wouldn’t use the products released by her sister, Kendall revealed her explanation.

“I’m stuck to my routine,” she confessed. “I don’t want to do too much.”

Kylie Skin has been wildly successful — it sold out within six minutes, per Yahoo. However, dermatologists have criticized certain products, particularly the walnut scrub, which they claimed would actually hurt skin due to the abrasive shell particles.

That said, while Kendall may be avoiding Kylie’s skin care line, she is more than willing to collaborate on the cosmetics side. She is currently slated to partner with Kylie Cosmetics on a line that will allegedly focus on natural beauty.