Watch Egypt Vs. DR Congo Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Group A, Start Time, Preview, How To Watch

DR Congo was forced to apologize to fans after a humiliating loss in the Africa Cup of Nations opener and now seeks redemption against Group A leader Egypt.

After a dispiriting and shocking defeat to 80th-ranked Uganda in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations opener, DR Congo Captain Youssouf Mulumbu felt compelled to apologize to the country’s fans, according to BeIn Sports. And now the Leopards, who came into the tournament with a realistic chance of going all the way, face potential elimination when they take on tournament favorite and host nation Egypt, who are looking for their first AFCON title since 2010 when they completed an unprecedented run of three African championships consecutively. And the Pharaohs are feeling so confident, that they are contemplating an “experiment” with their superstar Mo Salah in the match that will live stream from the Egyptian capital city.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Egypt vs. DR Congo Group A Africa Cup of Nations match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. Eastern European Time on Wednesday, June 26, at the 60,000-seat Cairo International Stadium, also known as Stad El Qahira El Dawly, in Cairo, Egypt. In DR Congo, that start time will be 9 p.m., West Africa Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game also starts at 9 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 1 p.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 3 a.m. Western Indonesian Time on Thursday, June 27, 6 a.m. Eastern.

Egypt Coach Javier Aguirre slotted Salah in the middle of Egypt’s front line, in what turned out to be a surprisingly difficult 1-0 win against Zimbabwe on Friday. But despite his team’s shaky play in that game, Aguirre is planning to use Salah as a striker once again, according to AS.com.

“Salah, with his great capacities, is capable of playing in any position and performing well,” said Egypt assistant coach Tito Garcia.

On the DR Congo side, Coach Florent Ibenge said that his team will now need to “do it the hard way” if they hope to advance in the 2019 AFCON, saying that his team will play an attacking game against Egypt.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game for us, but we will do our best,” the coach said on Tuesday. “We will not adopt a defensive method, because we want to qualify.”

Egypt plans to ‘experiment’ with superstar Mohamed Salah against DR Congo. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Egypt vs. DR Congo Africa Cup of Nations showdown, use the stream provided by BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans with no way to access the BeIn network directly need not lose hope. The Egypt-DR Congo match will stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Here’s how. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial. During that week-long period, fans can watch the Pharaohs vs. Leopards match live stream for free.

Loading...

In Egypt, BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match. In DR Congo, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based Super Sport network will broadcast and live stream the match.

Inside the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Euro Sport Player, as it will in Spain, as well.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON match is streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the AFCON showdown.

For an exhaustive list of networks around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Egypt vs. DR Congo match, pay a visit to the Live Soccer TV site.