Dog & Beth Chapman’s Net Worth Estimated At $8 Million

After a long battle with cancer, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman has passed away at the age of 51. Her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, took to Twitter to confirm the tragic news with his 542,000 followers less than two hours ago.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chapman leaves behind a net worth of roughly $2 million. Heavy notes that the Dog the Bounty Hunter couple had a collective net worth of $8 million at the time of her passing.

Beth met her husband Duane at the age of 19 before they proceeded to have an on-and-off relationship before tying the knot in 2006. She starred alongside her partner in the A&E reality TV series, Dog the Bounty Hunter, from 2003 to 2012. She also starred in and had a hand in producing Dog and Beth: On the Hunt in 2013.

At the age of 29, Beth became the youngest woman in history to become a licensed bondsperson in the state of Colorado. She held onto this title until her stepdaughter Lyssa followed in her footsteps at the age of 19.

According to Heavy, Dog the Bounty Hunter was one of A&E’s most successful shows as it poured in over $400 million during its eight-season run on the network.

Dog and his family of hunters first landed in the spotlight after they managed to apprehend a criminal by the name of Andrew Luster. Luster had attempted to flee the United States during the middle of his trial. It was after Duane and his family snagged Luster that his family was offered an A&E reality show.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

Part of the couple’s combined net worth stems from the success of Duane’s two bestselling novels called You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide and When Mercy is Shown, Mercy is Given. The first book – which was released in 2007 – was a memoir of the 18 months he spent behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit, his struggles with addiction, and his family difficulties.

After the memoir was so successful, he followed it up with the second book in 2010. When Mercy is Shown, Mercy is Given highlights his job, his personal struggles, and the controversial “N-word” conversation that very nearly cost him his career.

While the second book was notably less popular than the memoir, diehard fans of Dog and his wife Beth considered it a must-read.

WGN America on the passing of Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife Beth Chapman: "She was an exceptional woman, fiercely loyal and passionate about her family and she was a true joy to work with" https://t.co/MCMRfPFNbG pic.twitter.com/D2163Gm7wF — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 26, 2019

In her passing, Chapman also leaves behind luxurious homes in both Colorado and Hawaii.

After their original series was canceled, residuals from the spinoffs and guest appearances kept the income flowing for Beth and her husband.

The duo also appeared in a special called Dog & Beth: Fight for the Lives on A&E back in 2017, shortly after she was first diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer.