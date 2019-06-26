Fans React To Beth Chapman’s Death, ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Supporters Filled With Heartbreak & Love Over News

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are heartbroken over the news that Beth Chapman passed away Wednesday morning. Various reports had signaled that this loss might be imminent, but it looks as if it is still hitting people hard as they are sharing their love and support with the family.

Beth had been in a medically-induced coma since the weekend due to complications with her ongoing battle with cancer. Dog fans were not ready to give up on her, and neither was her husband, Duane Chapman, or her other loved ones. Unfortunately, the reality television star passed away at the hospital in Hawaii surrounded by family.

Duane took to his Twitter page to share the devastating news about his wife, and fans immediately responded. Within moments, hundreds of the family’s fans posted and sent their prayers to the family.

“My heart goes out to you and all the kids @MrsdogC we will miss you. I never understood why people get so upset for celebrities passing now I know cuz I idolized you so very much! I’m so sorry @DogBountyHunter please keep your faith up and always stay a good man like she wanted.”

It quickly became clear as the love for Beth poured out across Twitter that many people had found Chapman to be quite inspirational. She was known as a tough lady who cherished her family, and she obviously made a big impact on those who watched Dog the Bounty Hunter and came to love her.

“So very sorry!! Beth was an inspiration to many of us women who needed that confidence boost I thank her daily for being a strong woman in this world!!! Love lift her up!!! prayers to you and your family RIP sweet one.”

Beth Chapman, reality TV star and Hawaii bounty hunter, dies after long battle with cancer https://t.co/x4gozF8HWZ pic.twitter.com/P2gPENaJi6 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) June 26, 2019

“Rest now the fight is over, condolence in blessing in the family’s time of grief. May you celebrate and find solace in the fact that she is with her Heavenly Father and will never have pain again. God Bless!”

With 30 minutes, Duane’s tweet about Beth’s death had more than 6,000 comments. As The Inquisitr shared earlier, Beth died early Wednesday morning at the age of 51.

@DogBountyHunter we love you all very much. @MrsdogC is one of the most influential women I’ve got the pleasure to at least witness. She will be greatly missed. Sending lots of love to the Chapman family. — Madie Bryant (@madiecelano) June 26, 2019

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans who followed Beth throughout this cancer battle know that she referenced her faith frequently. Given that, it seems natural for many to reference faith themselves in their tweets of support toward Duane and the rest of the Chapman family.

Beth Chapman fought hard to conquer cancer, even though it was considered incurable when it returned a few months back. She filmed with her husband Duane for the family’s new WGN show Dog’s Most Wanted, and fans will be eager to see more of her grit and determination from these last few months. A premiere date for the new show has not been revealed yet.