Karen Gillan Steals Lena Headey’s Nuts In Instagram Video

Playing the role of the powerful Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, Lena Headey is an actress most would not even think twice about rubbing the wrong way. Technically, the same rings true for Avengers: Endgame star Karen Gillan who played the role of Thano’s daughter as well as the killer of men in Jumanji.

Perhaps it is the clashing personality of these two Gunpowder Milkshake co-stars that made the video clip both actresses recently shared on their Instagram profiles that much more entertaining to their fans.

The fun video clip kicks off with Lena announcing that she’s searching for a cup of nuts she had. After a moment it dawns on her that she knows exactly who made off with her nuts before she charges off to find her co-star. The camera follows Headey as she wanders to find Gillan while calling her name.

When Heady enters the room to confront her co-star about stealing her nuts, Karen responds by throwing the cup at the wall. The cup bounces off the wall before landing in a trash can with a blue liner.

Gillan’s eyes widened with a “busted” look on her face while her co-star looked to be struggling to contain a cackle as she couldn’t believe the way Karen responded to her entering the room as she searched for her missing nuts.

Posted for little over 24 hours, the hilarious clip was certainly a hit with both of the female power-stars fans and has collectively received more than 3 million views.

Comment’s on Gillan’s post made it obvious that her fans loved the content and shared the duo’s spunky sense of humor.

“That’s the most impressive throw I’ve ever seen” one fan jested in the comments.

“That was savage” another fan quipped.

A third opted to show Lena a little support over the hilarious encounter, “I wouldn’t be able to not laugh either, Lena.”

Loading...

This post comes shortly after another recent video clip that was posted on Headey’s Instagram profile earlier that day. In the video, Lena is shown cutting and washing celery as she imitates an angry foreigner named Olga. The laugh riot post has already received more than 1.8 million views as well, making it equally as popular as the clip featuring Gillan and the stolen nuts.

The duo are currently working together on the production of Gunpowder Milkshake, which is an upcoming action thriller directed by Navot Papushado. Unfortunately, the film does not have an estimated theatrical release date as of yet.