Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco To Host 2019 MTV VMAs Live From New Jersey

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will host the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, reported Page Six. The music and reality television channel made the announcement on June 26. Maniscalco will host the 2019 VMAs live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, August 26.

Maniscalco is one of the hottest comics on the stand-up circuit. He has sold-out shows at two of the most iconic venues in New York City: Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall. He was also named the 2018 Billboard Comedian of the Year.

“We’re thrilled to have the incredibly talented Sebastian Maniscalco as this year’s VMA host,” said Bruce Gillmer, MTV VMAs executive producer, in a statement to Page Six. “Sebastian is on fire right now and his comedic spin on relatable topics will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

This will be the first time in the show’s 36-year history that the MTV VMAs will air from the Garden State. The show typically airs from either a location in New York or Los Angeles. It has also aired once in Las Vegas and once in Miami.

The comedian, who has several Netflix comedy specials streaming on the network including Aren’t You Embarrassed? and Stay Hungry, just shared his first promo for the awards show, which has him confusing Cardi B with a vitamin and assuming Childish Gambino and Gucci Mane are Italian, telling his wife to “call his dad because the Italians are breaking into hip hop.”

I want my MTV! Get ready. See you Monday, August 26th at for the @MTV @vmas! pic.twitter.com/Ym8PFK5kn8 — Sebastian Maniscalco (@SebastianComedy) June 26, 2019

He also thinks singer Billie Elish is a man and is looking forward, he tells wife Lana Gomez, to “millions of teenagers searching his name to try and find out who he is.”

“New Jersey has an incredible music heritage and is home to some of the world’s biggest artists including ‘Chairman of the Board’ Frank Sinatra, ‘The Boss’ Bruce Springsteen, Queen Latifah, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, the Jonas Brothers, the Fugees, and Halsey. The list is wide and endless,” said Gillmer. “Now the moonperson plants its flag to celebrate all that New Jersey has given to music fans around the globe.”

Using a series of short-form streams on Twitter, MTV will ask fans to decide which stars they’d like to watch, follow backstage, go behind the scenes, and poll on a live reaction cam during the show’s biggest moments. Last year’s VMA event was the No. 1 most social cable awards show of 2018.

Maniscalco, who made his own official announcement that he will host the VMAs on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, will appear in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Netflix film The Irishman alongside Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel, Joe Pesci, and Ray Romano.