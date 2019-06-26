Beth Chapman’s Daughter Shares Heartbreaking Photo Holding Mom’s Hand In The Hospital Amid Grave Prognosis

Beth Chapman’s family is by her side as the reality television star fights for her life, and Beth’s youngest daughter is sharing some of the heartbreaking scenes with fans.

A few days ago, reports indicated that Beth was placed in a medically induced coma at a Honolulu hospital amid her battle with cancer. The fan-friendly family behind Dog the Bounty Hunter has kept fans updated regularly, with Duane Chapman himself writing a number of updates, and Beth’s youngest daughter is now giving fans a glimpse of the family rallying around Beth.

Bonnie Chapman took to Instagram in the early morning hours on Wednesday to post a series of photos of her mom in happier and healthier times and included a picture of herself clutching her mom’s hand, which was marked with medical tape and IVs.

Reports have painted a grim prognosis for Beth Chapman, with a recent report from TMZ claiming that Beth is in grave condition and not expected to recover. The wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s eponymous star has been battling stage 4 lung cancer and gave recent indications that she was done with treatment. The TMZ report noted that family members are rushing to Hawaii to be with Beth in what are believed to be her final days.

“We’ve learned Beth’s mother has flown from the mainland to Hawaii to be by her daughter’s side. Her children and grandchildren — many of whom live in Hawaii — are also gathering at Beth’s bedside,” the report noted.

Fans have left an outpouring of support and prayers for the Chapman family, with many responding directly to Bonnie Chapman’s updates. Some offered comfort directly to Bonnie herself.

“Oh, Bonnie, you make me cry,” one follower wrote, via The Blast. “She knows you’re there holding her hand. I can see how proud of you she is from pictures. I think you are a wonderful daughter and she is so grateful for you and for your love. Put her in God’s hands. Hugs.”

Bonnie has posted a series of photos of her mother on both her Instagram feed and in her Instagram Stories. Duane Chapman had already taken up that role through his wife’s initial cancer diagnosis, regularly posting updates on her condition and joining Bonnie in sharing pictures from Beth’s treatment. The couple had gained a reputation for being especially close to their fans, frequently interacting with them on social media and in real life as well.