‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Claps Back At Michael Avenatti Over Migrant Children Comment

Michale Avenatti and Meghan McCain exchanged blows on Twitter yesterday after the lawyer called into question some comments The View host made about detaining migrant children, and things got brutal.

On Tuesday, McCain challenged people who have used the terms “torture facilities” and “detention camps” to refer to the migrant detention centers used to hold young children attempting to cross into the United States. McCain said that she has seen torture facilities in person and knows what they look like, and that’s not what is happening in this situation, according to her comments on The View, as seen on YouTube.

“Yes, it’s inhumane but there’s a big difference between a Hanoi Hilton and what’s happening at the border right now,” she said on the show.

McCain’s father, former Arizona senator John McCain, spent six years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam in 1967.

She faced an intense backlash for her comments, including a message on Twitter from Avenatti ripping into her qualifications to speak on the issue.

“Other than being born as the daughter to John McCain, can someone please again remind me what the hell Meghan McCain has ever accomplished in her life?” he wrote. “Especially as it relates to publicly commenting on issues like degrading children in custody?”

McCain wasn’t having it. She replied to the celebrity lawyer’s post with a vicious clap back of her own.

“Coming from the guy who stole 4 million dollars from a paraplegic veteran I consider it a compliment coming from you. You’re gonna rot in jail for the monstrous, evil things that you have done….” she tweeted.

WATCH: Meghan McCain: "Big difference between the Hanoi Hilton" and border facilities https://t.co/RCKrZ11DAz pic.twitter.com/sxfgibRhfi — The Hill (@thehill) June 26, 2019

Avenatti is facing several indictments for tax evasion, embezzlement, and fraud. The lawyer has a November trial date to face charges that he tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike. Furthermore, a hearing over whether he defrauded his former client Stormy Daniels has been postponed. He’s accused of taking several hundred thousand dollars paid to Daniels for her book deal — allegations which he has since denied.

During the same episode, The View host Sunny Hostin pointed out that it doesn’t matter what people call the facilities — young children have died in the centers. Joy Behar, on the other hand, said that these facilities weren’t built to torture the children, but they have ended up being “torturous” for the people who live there.

Whoopi Goldberg weighed in on the debate, saying that people had tried to bring soap and toothpaste to the people being held in the facilities but were turned away.